IDEMIA Selected as Identity Verification Provider to CentralAMS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security, the world leader in biometrics and identity security and authentication services, is proud to announce they have been awarded a three-year contract for their Identity and Verification services by CentralAMS (CAMS), a leading provider of payment and consumer intelligence gateway solutions for the online gaming industry.



"We selected IDEMIA for its decades-long experience in providing secure identity credentials, such as driver's licenses, passports, and government identification cards, and its unique ability to help us securely validate an individual's biographic and biometric attributes against state and national identity databases as a root of trust," said Mark Lipparelli, Chief Executive Officer, CentralAMS. "We are thrilled to add IDEMIA's ID&V and state DMV system of record check services to our Identity Orchestration Platform. We believe the combination of these two services will dramatically improve our clients' approval percentages for both online and on-premises applications."

IDEMIA's Identity & Verification (ID&V) solution features identity proofing to ensure that individuals are who they claim to be. It also incorporates document authentication technology with robust checks, such as digital tampering detection, document identification, font anomaly detection, and more. IDEMIA's ID&V solution is approved by the Kantara Initiative as compliant with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

"CentralAMS is a leader in the online gaming industry and is growing at an incredible pace by expanding their on-prem services to brick-and-mortar casino resorts," said Hal Wiediger, SVP, Client Success, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "CentralAMS's identity platform enables gaming operators to collect and manage player information, comply with regulatory policies, manage payments and taxation, and more. We are excited to help serve their needs and fuel their success while reducing identity fraud with our ID&V solution, document authentication technology, and state DMV system of record check."



CAMS has secured the exclusive rights to IDEMIA's ID&V solution in the U.S. for an initial 6-month term, which may be extended upon mutual agreement.

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America

IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

About CentralAMS

CentralAMS (CAMS, LLC) is a Digital Identity Orchestration and Payment Orchestration platform provider. Our integrated solutions allow companies to easily and securely customize customer journeys for identity and payment applications for both online and on-premises operations. Clients are able to customize their unique identity and payment solutions to meet their compliance, fraud, and security requirements across their organizational ecosystems.

