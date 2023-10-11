CITGO EMPLOYEES MARK ENERGY STAR® DAY, ENERGY AWARENESS MONTH

- Tips and Educational Initiatives Highlight CITGO Commitment to Sustainability, Energy Efficiency Across Operations-

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation is celebrating ENERGY STAR® Day today, October 11, and recognizing Energy Awareness Month during October by highlighting its ongoing commitment to sustainability and to energy efficiency through its partnership with ENERGY STAR®. Employee engagement this month will focus on energy efficiency and energy saving tips through special communications.

"As an ENERGY STAR® partner, we continue to build on our company-wide energy efficiency initiatives as we work to reduce our carbon footprint," noted CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Reducing the energy intensity of our products is good for the environment and reduces our operational expenses; a winning strategy."

Last year, CITGO announced its company-wide commitment to serving as an ENERGY STAR® partner. Building on the important role energy efficiency plays in the sustainability of its operations, CITGO began preparations by engaging employees, identifying a supporting organizational structure and hosting an Energy Summit. At the summit, employees, field experts and thought leaders introduced innovative ways the company could utilize to improve energy usage; some of which are already in motion.

This year, dedicated Energy Star Teams at each individual plant, along with direction from corporate management, are focused on implementing the Energy Star® 7-Step Plan. Providing a roadmap for continuous improvement based on best practices from the nation's leaders in energy management, this program has been used successfully by more than 800 manufacturing plants around the world. While implementation of this program will take time, the Company is moving forward with continuous efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

CITGO facilities have a range of manufacturing processes and energy requirements encompassing the Lake Charles, La., Lemont, Ill., and Corpus Christi, Texas refineries; lubricant packaging plants in Oklahoma City, Okla., Cicero, Ill. and Atlanta, Ga.; terminal locations; and the Houston headquarters building.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) (make note of new combined capacity), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500 ®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More information about the impacts of ENERGY STAR can be found at: ENERGY STAR Impacts | ENERGY STAR . Learn about the many ways ENERGY STAR helps consumers and business at ENERGY STAR.

