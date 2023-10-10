SECU Launches Fourth Annual Kindness Campaign, Aims for Half a Million Acts of Kindness in October

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SECU , Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, is proud to unveil the fourth edition of its Kindness Campaign this October, building on the campaign's successful legacy of fostering compassion and community engagement among its members and beyond. With an aspiration to inspire 500,000 acts of kindness, SECU's Kindness Campaign continues to rally individuals, organizations, and partners throughout Maryland.

As their grand act of kindness in 2023, SECU leadership visited Sinai Hospital in Baltimore to (PRNewswire)

This year, SECU is pleased to have partnered with state officials to - for the first time - secure a statewide proclamation declaring October as Kindness Month. "The Moore-Miller Administration is proud to officially proclaim October as Kindness Month in Maryland," said Governor Wes Moore. "By partnering with local nonprofit organizations, SECU and their team of dedicated employees are working to make a positive impact in our state by promoting service and goodwill in our communities."

For 2023, the SECU is thrilled to kick off efforts to positively impact each corner of the state:

September Food Drive: The 2023 Kindness Campaign kicks off in September with a Food Drive in support of food-insecure Marylanders. Donations will be collected at SECU financial centers across the state and through a virtual food drive and will directly benefit the Maryland Food Bank. SECU has committed to donating 12,000 pounds of food as their initial act of kindness!

Annual Day of Kindness: All ~400 SECU employees will engage in the credit union's Annual Day of Kindness on October 9th . By partnering with more than 20 non-profit organizations across the Maryland footprint, SECU will visit the nonprofit locations and engage in meaningful activities that support their missions.

Partnerships: Partners for 2023 include Kennedy Krieger Institute, Special Olympics of Maryland , Baltimore Business Journal, WBAL-TV 11 News and the Comptroller of Maryland . Various Maryland schools and over ~30 local and national organizations will also partake in acts of kindness.

Kindness Sprinkles: Throughout the month of October, SECU will surprise Marylanders at local coffee shops, restaurants, and even bigger surprise-and-delight moments to inspire a ripple effect and empower others to join the goodness of the campaign.

SECU MD Golf Classic: On October 16th , SECU will host the 6th Annual SECU MD Foundation Golf Classic at Turf Valley Golf Club. Participating by way of registering for a foursome, securing a sponsorship, or providing an in-kind donation will benefit the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program, which has awarded $1 million in scholarships to students furthering their education. On, SECU will host theat Turf Valley Golf Club. Participating by way of registering for a foursome, securing a sponsorship, or providing an in-kind donation will benefit the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program, which has awardedin scholarships to students furthering their education.

"SECU is honored to stand alongside our esteemed partners, Special Olympics of Maryland and Kennedy Krieger Institute, in their inspiring commitment to each foster over 10,000 acts of kindness throughout October," expressed Becky Smith, SECU's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Kindness is a force that quietly unites us and leaves an enduring mark on our communities. We're proud to be partners in this incredible movement."

The roots of this initiative trace back to the Fall of 2020 when SECU responded to the uncertainties of the pandemic by igniting a movement of kindness. From its inception, the campaign has nurtured acts of altruism among SECU employees, local communities, and nonprofits, in support of the SECU MD Foundation.

"In just three years, the campaign's impact grew from 6,000 to an astounding 280,000 acts of kindness. As we gear up for our biggest year yet, we've welcomed new partners and local businesses, added many new activities and virtual tools to grow our reach. By cultivating a culture of kindness, SECU seeks to empower communities, galvanize change, and make Maryland a beacon of compassion in action," added Sarah Ryan, AVP of Community Engagement at SECU MD Foundation.

For further information about the Kindness Campaign and ways to participate, visit SECUKindness.org where you can Download the Virtual Kindness Kit for inspiration and ideas to spread kindness. Kindness Tables will also be located within SECU financial centers during October for more ideas about how to spread kindness.

About SECU (State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland): SECU ("see-Q"), Maryland's largest state chartered credit union, serves over 250,000 members via 24 branches across the state. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, SECU puts its members first.

Membership is open to all of Maryland, with over 1,900 ways to join, you may be eligible through a family member, work, the college you attended, state employment, an organization you are affiliated with or simply through a one-time donation to SECU MD Foundation. Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU offers convenient access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network, as well as access to expert financial planners. With more than $5 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.secumd.org or follow SECU on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SECU MD FOUNDATION

The SECU MD Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes a stronger Maryland by empowering access to education, supporting health and wellness, and serving as a catalyst for community development. For more information, visit www.secumdfoundation.org .

