Meet the new motorola edge-2023

Motorola's latest smartphone features a fluid design and cutting-edge camera.

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorola edge family in North America continues to evolve, consistently placing style, functionality and advanced features at the forefront. The new motorola edge-2023 embodies this commitment, offering a beautiful and comfortable design with premium features.

The new motorola edge 2023 delivers a beautiful design and premium features. (PRNewswire)

With its borderless curved edges, the new motorola edge fits perfectly in users' hands. The contoured edges make it comfortable to hold, and the vegan leather back is soft, stylish, and easy to grip. Featuring a sandblasted aluminum frame and IP681 underwater protection, the new motorola edge comes ready for life's adventures. And while it's one of the thinnest in its class (7.64mm), the motorola edge packs in a powerful 50MP camera system with the widest aperture available in a smartphone for stunning shots.

The widest smartphone aperture for photos worth framing

Sharp and bright photos are guaranteed with the 50MP high-res camera system, which features 2.0µm Ultra Pixels to capture more light, instant all-pixel focus with 32x more focusing pixels2 and OIS for stabilized shots, providing faster, more accurate low-light performance. Users will be able to focus faster with the Ambient Light Sensor that instantly measures the amount of light. This speeds up focus time, especially in low-light situations. There's also an incredibly wide aperture (f/1.4) that allows for 64% more light3 to reach the sensor, resulting in:

Better performance in low-light environments for beautiful shots at all hours

Soft-focus backgrounds behind one's subject to create a professional-looking, natural bokeh effect

Faster capture speeds, resulting in crisp, detailed photos

Offering two perspectives, the 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision has users covered when they need to fit more of the scene in view, or capture fine details in extreme close-ups. In the front, a 32MP hi-res selfie cam with auto focus creates brilliant shots. Taking content creation even further, the motorola edge offers new video and camera enhancements like Horizon Lock Stabilization, Video Portrait and Vlog Mode. The camera features also include Audio Zoom, which filters out ambient noise so consumers get the best sound quality when zooming in on a specific subject.

Cinematic entertainment experiences without borders

For those looking for edge-to-edge entertainment, consumers can truly immerse themselves in all their favorite content on the borderless 6.6" pOLED display. The HDR10+ display meets cinematic standards for color range, brightness, color accuracy, and contrast level, so everything looks exactly as it should. And users can view it all in over a billion shades of true-to-life color with improved brightness and infinite contrast.

When switching from one's photos to games or other apps, users can look forward to a fast 144Hz refresh rate that adjusts automatically to optimize battery life. The beautiful display pairs perfectly with Dolby Atmos®, which delivers the ultimate immersive audio experience by adding more depth, clarity and details across your favorite entertainment. In addition, the device offers support for Motorola Spatial Sound.

Charge faster and go farther

With the new motorola edge, users can stream, work and play without worrying about battery life, thanks to 68W TurboPower™ charging4 that gives you power for the day in just 10 minutes5,6 and a 4400mAh battery that gives you over 30 hours of power for all the things you want to do5.

Users can also refuel by using up to 15W wireless charging4, or give a little battery life to a friend with 5W wireless power sharing.

Enjoy powerhouse performance

Powering all of these meaningful experiences is the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset. Users can connect to blazing-fast 5G7 and Wi-Fi networks, including Wi-Fi 6E. This enables lightning fast file transfers, high-resolution videos and peak download speeds up to 4.6 Gbps. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage8, consumers can expect smooth performance and the ability to hold even more of their favorite content. Users can also unleash the full power of their smartphone with Ready For wireless connection9 and PC compatibility.10

The motorola edge runs on Android 13 and offers new security and software features for enhanced protection and safety.

Availability

In the U.S., the new motorola edge-2023 will be available for sale universally unlocked starting October 10 at motorola.com, Best Buy and Amazon.com (MSRP: $599.99).

In Canada, the new motorola edge-2023 will be available on motorola.ca starting October 10 with subsequent availability at select carriers and national retailers (MSRP: $849.99).

About Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Legal disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. DOLBY and DOLBY ATMOS are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Android is a trademark of Google, LLC. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Motorola is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Water, splash and dust resistance were tested to IP68 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to pressurized water, or liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Not waterproof. As compared to traditional phase detection auto focus As compared to an f/1.8 lens. Charger sold separately. Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in 10 min of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Download speeds based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity during average network traffic. Available with 5G service plan and 5G network coverage; available only in select areas. See carrier for details. Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates. Ready For wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only. Bluetooth® accessories sold separately. FAQ page for a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-C cord. Ready For PC is available on selected devices, and on Windows 10 and 11. Visit thefor a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-C cord.

Contact:

Kristen Whitney

kristenw@motorola.com

Motorola Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc