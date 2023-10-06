IMAS Announces Rebranding to ACCESS Forum

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) is now ACCESS Forum.

ACCESS Forum logo. (PRNewswire)

"The new name for the ACCESS Forum reflects the truly important purpose for this one-of-a-kind, global organization."

Following its successful inaugural conferences in Miami this April and in Budapest this week, the organization received enthusiastic expert support and insights on the potential for a dedicated global professional organization in this area. Specifically, there was an expressed desire to expand the reach to not only market access, but to patient access, pricing, and reimbursement to capture the full scope of this space globally.

Thus, in Budapest, the Executive Board of IMAS agreed to formally adopt a rebranding to ACCESS Forum to reflect these new ambitions. "A great way to end the year, broadening the focus of our organization to be ACCESS writ large! This includes—most notably—bringing in the PATIENT, the ultimate arbiter as to whether "access" was achieved," says Joseph Boswell, president of ACCESS Forum.

The ACCESS Forum branding will take effect immediately. The Website domain will maintain its current presence at www.marketaccess.org until further notice. Membership in ACCESS Forum is complimentary through the end of the year, providing access to all online content and the opportunity to connect with members globally.

"The new name for the ACCESS Forum reflects the truly important purpose for this one-of-a-kind, global organization. There is no other organization with a singular focus on the pivotal role that market access, reimbursement, and evidence professionals around the world play every day in helping patients secure access to the therapies they need," says Chris Mancill, SVP & Head, Global Market Access, Pricing, and Value Demonstration at Bristol Myers Squibb, and Executive Board member of ACCESS Forum.

ACCESS Forum's vision is to aspire to be the global voice and Center of Excellence for promoting market and patient access to innovative healthcare products, technologies, and services.

"The broader framing of this international organization to simply ACCESS reflects the breadth of the stakeholder ecosystem involved in ensuring patients have access to innovative health technologies. We are committed to bringing access stakeholders together to navigate the challenges of access today with an eye on tomorrow. In this environment we can share expertise across disciplines and focus on practical, hands-on approaches that bring the best of us together in heart and mind to support patients in this ever-changing and complex environment," says Eric Faulkner, Executive Board member of ACCESS Forum, and President, Chief Strategist of Passage Health Associates.

ACCESS Forum's next in-person event will be its International Annual Meeting and Expo (ACCESS24) taking place February 23-25, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Florida, where over 400 access professionals and stakeholders are expected. Early bird registration is now open and more information on the agenda and speakers can be found at https://marketaccess.org/ACCESS24Miami.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACCESS Forum