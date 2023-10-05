Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Launches Fifth Annual Teacher of the Month Campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In their continued commitment to celebrating excellence in education, Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys proudly announces the opening of nominations for its Teacher of the Month initiative for the fifth year in a row.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys announce the fifth annual Teacher of the Month campaign. (PRNewswire)

Aimed at recognizing and honoring outstanding educators, the campaign invites nominations for K-12 teachers who are making significant strides in shaping the future of our nation.

Each month, five remarkable educators from across the country will be awarded:

The distinguished title of Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month.

A $500 VISA gift card.

A feature on one of Alexander Shunnarah's digital billboards.

Why This Initiative?

To recognize the indispensable role teachers play in nurturing and molding the future leaders of America. The cornerstone of any prosperous society is its commitment to education, and through educating the next generation, we invariably build a brighter, more promising future.

"The Teacher of the Month initiative stands as a humble expression of gratitude on behalf of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys towards the educators who selflessly serve their students," states Alexander Shunnarah, the Founder and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. "Being a father of three, I have personally witnessed the profound influence teachers wield in shaping the lives of their students."

The law firm encourages the public to nominate educators who deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions. Nominations can be made on the official website at https://shunnarah.com/teacher-of-the-month/ . With thousands of nominations anticipated, the firm reassures nominators that multiple entries are welcome and encouraged. Join us in celebrating the heroes of our classrooms, and let's give these educators the recognition they truly deserve.

About Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is a premier national legal firm dedicated to defending individual rights across a spectrum of practice areas. With a commitment that extends beyond the courtroom, the firm actively champions initiatives to foster legal transparency and support growth within the judicial system.

For more information, contact:

Krista Conlin, krista@KCProjects.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C.