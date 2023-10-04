Unleash the Flavors of Fall with Hormel® Black Label® Apple Cider Bacon

America's fastest-growing bacon brand meets the trendiest flavor of the fall season in this salty-sweet, limited-time offering

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple cider continues to gain popularity as a foundational flavor of the fall season, and the makers of the Hormel® Black Label® bacon brand have taken notice. That is why they are excited to introduce Hormel® Black Label® Apple Cider Bacon, which perfectly marries the ever-popular essence of America's fastest-growing bacon brand with one of autumn's trendiest flavors.

"The apple cider flavor is getting more and more popular," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for the Hormel® Black Label® bacon brand. "It's everywhere this time of year, and we're thrilled to unveil this sweet-and-savory new product to complement the season."

With the cooling autumn temperatures, people are seeking warm, comforting flavors, and apple cider has emerged as a popular choice of many. Datassential's fall trends report identified apple as a top 10 seasonal flavor around the globe. Technomic's 2022 menu adoption cycle also reveals that apple cider is in the "early adoption" phase, indicating that apple cider is currently trending in restaurants and specialty grocers throughout the country. This fast-growing fall flavor provides a sweet, appley twist on the smoky, delicious taste of Hormel® Black Label® bacon.

"Fall is such a wonderful time of year to implement seasonal flavors into snacks and meals, and with Hormel® Black Label® Apple Cider Bacon, consumers can pair their unrelenting love of bacon with the tasty trends of the season," Sill said. "Bacon fans, you are in for a treat!"

The Hormel® Black Label® bacon brand offers a vast portfolio of flavor profiles that no other brand can match, ranging from jalapeño to maple pepper to cherrywood. Hormel® Black Label® products are available at retailers nationwide. For more information on the Hormel® Black Label® brand, including recipes, product information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBaconProducts.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

