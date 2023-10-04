TCL Changes the Game as the Official TV and Sound Bar of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III

TCL Delivers the Ultimate Way to Play on the Big Screen

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ® , one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, returns as the Official TV of Call of Duty®, one of the best-selling video game franchises, and for the first time also becomes the Official Sound Bar of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III and Warzone 2. The growing partnership showcases how TCL offers the ultimate home theater solution for gamers, with new TVs and sound bars that elevate the big-screen TV gaming experience. While Call of Duty is launching a new title, its direct sequel with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be its first in back-to-back years. TCL will once again be an official partner of Call of Duty: Next, an event on October 5, 2023 that previews what's ahead for Call of Duty and gives fans a peek into Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and more.

Already a top choice of gaming TVs, the collaboration speaks to TCL's continued commitment to enhancing the experience of gamers everywhere with advanced picture and sound that immerses players in their favorite game titles. The Game Accelerator feature added to 2023 TCL TVs unlocks the performance gamers demand, including AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and up to 240 VRR. Developers behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III set out to produce an immersive war game experience and TCL's Q Class TVs and sound bars bring that vision to life.

"TCL has a long history with Call of Duty so we're very excited to strengthen our long-standing commitment to gamers and the Call of Duty community," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL. "TCL became the Official TV of Call of Duty Esports in 2018 to highlight the big-screen responsiveness of our TV lineup and since then, we have continued to add next-generation gaming capabilities to our televisions. Features like TCL's exclusive Game Accelerator for lightning fast-action response out of the box provide the ultimate experience for gamers of all calibers."

TCL is proud to be an official partner of the Call of Duty: Next event. Previewing the future of the Call of Duty franchise, top content creators will be among the first to play the game and showcase Modern Warfare III Multiplayer and what's coming to Call of Duty: Warzone to their global audiences. Within the TCL Power Hour segment, fans watching at home will have a chance to win a 65" TCL Q7 QLED Smart TV to upgrade their arsenal.

"The Call of Duty franchise has grown exponentially since we started working with TCL five years ago and we're thrilled to keep the relationship going as we launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III," said Will Gahagan, Senior Director of Global Partnerships & Integrated Marketing, Activision. "Call of Duty immerses gamers in a life-like world, and TCL understands how to deliver the responsiveness, picture fidelity, and sound quality that players demand."

The TCL Q Class QLED TVs bring Call of Duty and other video games to life by letting gamers enjoy virtually every detail with unmatched 4k clarity, incredible depth and dimension, and smooth 120Hz native refresh rates on step-up models. TCL introduced Game Accelerator into the Q Class lineup earlier this year, which builds on Variable Fresh Rate (VRR) to eliminate screen tearing, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) to automatically enable game mode with the lowest possible input lag for exceptional gaming performance. The TCL Q7 and QM8 models add Game Accelerator 240, which unleashes up to a blistering 144Hz gaming at full 4K resolution. Additionally, TCL's new Game Bar lets gamers keep an eye on critical information while they play, including Frame Rate, HDR status, VRR status, Target Assist, and more. TCL's range topping Q7 and QM8 also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, enabling synchronized display output and variable refresh rates for smooth, stutter free gaming that will help players remain at the top of the leaderboard.

Gaming advancements can also be found in TCL's Q Class Sound Bar lineup, which takes the audio experience to the next level with premium speakers built-in to maximize clarity, wireless subwoofers for deep bass, and premium designs to complement any TCL TV. These sound bars also feature DTS Virtual:X, to deliver enveloping sound from all around, so players can hear and react to what's happening above, beside, or behind them, immersing them further into their gameplay.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

