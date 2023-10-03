Lodging Dynamics Selected to Manage Another Southern California Hotel

The hotel management company continues its expansion into the Southern California Market.

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles/Redondo Beach. This hotel is the ninth managed by Lodging Dynamics in Southern California and one of several Southern California Hotels developed and owned by Mogul Capital.

Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles/Redondo Beach managed by Lodging Dynamics (PRNewswire)

Located just off the 405 in the heart of the South Bay, the Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles Redondo Beach is ideally located for leisure and business travelers. Conveniently situated, the hotel is near Redondo Beach Pier, neighboring Manhattan and Hermosa Beaches, and the bustling LAX airport. Nearby businesses and attractions include the Northup Grumman and SpaceX Campuses, SoFi Stadium, Top Golf, and the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow in California with our longstanding and trusted partner Mogul Capital," stated Jamie Caraher, CEO and President of Lodging Dynamics. "We are grateful to be in a relationship where our interests of providing our guests exceptional service in premium brand hotels in prime markets are so well aligned. Through a dynamic commercial strategy, we are positioned to ramp quickly to deliver great results for Mogul and our guests," concluded Caraher.

The two-story Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles/Redondo Beach offers 248 suites; for more information or reservations, call (310) 725-0108 or visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxdb-residence-inn-los-angeles-redondo-beach/overview.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group