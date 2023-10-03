Bosch Power Tools Introduces 17 New Tools to the 18V Line, Continuing Longstanding Commitment to Enhanced Performance and Confidence on Jobsites

Bosch Power Tools Introduces 17 New Tools to the 18V Line, Continuing Longstanding Commitment to Enhanced Performance and Confidence on Jobsites

The brand's new assortment of power tools takes on tough applications – from concrete to wood – with ease

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, announced the launch of 17 new power tools, adding new innovations to the brand's growing CORE18V platform in 2023. The brand's latest offerings include new options within the oscillating multi-tool and grinder tool categories, designed to deliver skilled workers with enhanced efficiency on the jobsite.

Bosch Power Tools Introduces New Tools to the 18V Line featuring the 18V Brushless StarlockPlus® Oscillating Multi-Tool – to help workers optimize performance on the job site. (PRNewswire)

"Our team of engineers are innovating relentlessly and are eager to introduce new tools and solutions – from mid-torque impact wrenches to the 18V Brushless StarlockPlus® Oscillating Multi-Tool – to help workers optimize performance on the job site," said Philipp Gosau, director of product development for Bosch Tools North America. "The new StarlockPlus® Oscillating Multi-Tool combines improved user handling, increased cutting performance with outstanding blade grip and reduced vibrations up to 80% from previous generations, creating an elevated experience for workers when tackling the toughest of applications."

Cutting Solutions

Oscillating Multi-Tools

User-friendly Oscillating Multi-Tool – Features upgraded user handling, increased cutting performance and an outstanding blade grip



Redesigned Handle – Rotated battery position by 90 degrees, helping to make handling more convenient with less interference when flush cutting



Vibration Control – Reduces vibration up to 80% compared to the previous generation of the Bosch 18V oscillating multi-tool

Saw & Saw Accessories

Powerful 18V Jig Saw Design – Delivers up to 3,500 no-load strokes per minute



Variable-Speed Control – Provides a dial to control operating speed, from 500 up to 3,500 no-load strokes per minute



Corded performance – Delivers a corded-equivalent cutting capability up to 4.9-in. in wood with a cordless design

Adjustable Blade Guide/Channel – Minimizes blade deflection while performing straight or curve cuts



Four pendulum stages – Delivers varied blade strokes to shift from fast cutting to cleaner cuts



Precision control – Saw blade channel helps remove fish tailing during curve cutting

Four Pendulum Stages – Delivers varied blade strokes to shift from fast cutting to cleaner cuts



Variable-Speed Trigger – Provides control over the operating speed by feathering the trigger



Adjustable Blade Guide/Channel – Minimizes blade deflection while performing straight or curve cuts

Convenience Brake – Helps the blade stop in approximately three seconds, increasing productivity



Clampzone™ Areas – Allows the tabletop to be used as a light-duty, secondary work surface



Open Frame Design – Equipped with open frame roll bar and lightweight construction for durability

Extended Work Surface – extends working depth of Bosch GTS15-10 1-in. table saw



Convenient Storage - Stores flush to table



Steel Construction - hardened metal construction with aluminum mounts

Genuine Bosch Attachment – Provides high quality designed exclusively for the Bosch GTS15-10 10-in. Worksite Table Saw



Solid Surface – Allows the worker to custom cut the width, helping reduce splintering



Durable – Insert is made of steel construction with red finish

Genuine Bosch attachment – High quality and designed exclusively for the Bosch GTS15-10 10-in. Worksite Table Saw



Zero-Clearance Insert – Supports the workpiece closer to the blade



Improved Control – Helps maximize tear out



Reduces Wood Damage – Makes precision cuts at 90 degrees, insert reducing kerf clearance to the thickness of the blade

Concrete & Masonry Solutions

Grinders

Brushless Motor – Provides comparable 10 amps of performance and greater efficiency that maximizes runtime and productivity



Adjustable Tool-Free Guard – Designed with multiple fixed-adjustment settings to allow the user to position the guard in a variety of working angles



Kickback Control – Helps shut the tool off if the wheel gets into a binding situation

Rotary Hammers & Attachments

Superior Impact – Delivers 1.4 Ft. - Lbs. of impact energy ( EPTA ) for maximum performance in heavy-duty applications, like concrete



Efficient Brushless Motor – Maximizes battery runtime in extended applications



Kickback Control – Helps to reduce the risk of sudden tool reactions in binding conditions

Superior Impact – Delivers 2.6 ft. - lbs. of impact energy ( EPTA ) for maximum performance in heavy-duty applications in concrete



Efficient Brushless Motor – Maximizes battery runtime in extended applications



Kickback Control– Helps to reduce the risk of sudden tool reactions in binding conditions

Mobile Dust Extractor Design – Built to deliver maximum mobility used with the Bosch 18V GBH18V-22 Bulldog™ rotary hammer



Removable Dust Container – Provides capacity for up to 20 holes using a 1/2-in. diameter bit drilling 2-in. deep into concrete



Dust Control – Helps to reduce harmful airborne silica dust and the labor required for dust clean up

Fastening and Driving Solutions

Impact wrench design – Delivers power and control for tightening lag bolts, concrete anchors and lug nuts



Power – Delivers 330ft. - lbs. of max fastening torque and 590ft. – lbs. of max breakaway torque



Variable-speed power output – Controls max torque and speed with three settings

Rivet Solutions

Two-Mode Operation – Includes automatic running of the riveting operation and manual mode for individual riveting control



Easy to Handle – Designed to provide balanced handling



Compatible with a Range of Rivets – Installs aluminum and stainless-steel blind rivets in size 1/8-in., 5/32-in., 3/16-in., and 1/4-in. diameter



Efficient Riveting – Offers a stroke length of 0.98-in and 3,595 lbs. of pull force

Batteries

Performance – Delivers 50% more runtime and over 75% more power than CORE18V® 4 Ah battery, powering high-demand applications



Efficiency – Features two layers of enhanced 21700 cells for greater battery efficiency



Bosch-Exclusive CoolPack™ 2.0 technology – Cools the battery and helps provide longer battery lifetime compared to non-CoolPack ™ Bosch 18V batteries



AMPShare System Combability – battery is compatible with Bosch 18V chargers and the AMPShare ™ System, which is designed to be multi-brand compatible across many cordless products to make managing your workday easier

Starter Kits

Performance – Delivers 50% more runtime and over 75% more power than CORE18V ® 4 Ah battery, powering high-demand applications



High-power, turbo charger – Provides fast and faster charging with optional Power Boost™ mode



Battery efficiency – Features two layers of enhanced 21700 cells for greater battery efficiency

Performance – Delivers 50% more runtime and over 75% more power than CORE18V ® 4 Ah battery, powering high-demand applications



Engineered for charging speed – Delivers at least 40% faster charging than Bosch standard 18V chargers with CORE18V ® 4 Ah battery



Bosch-Exclusive CoolPack™ 2.0 Technology – Cools the battery and helps provide longer battery lifetime compared to non-CoolPack ™ Bosch 18V batteries

All 17 Bosch power tools are available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Bosch Power Tools' latest innovations, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

All 17 Bosch power tools are available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Bosch Power Tools' latest innovations, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

