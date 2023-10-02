Studies Show GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Leading to Loss of Critical Lean Mass

Body Composition Changes Must Be Closely Monitored While Taking These Drugs, Not Just the Number on the Scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodySpec, the leader in advanced mobile body composition scans, warns that a significant proportion of the weight loss seen with GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, may be lean tissue. While these drugs have been praised for their ability to help people drop weight quickly, it is important to understand the potential risks associated with this rapid weight loss and the ways to mitigate risks with regular body composition scans during treatment.

Tracking body composition regularly can help people avoid dangerous lean mass loss when losing significant amounts of weight. (PRNewswire)

Recent studies show up to 40% of mass lost during GLP-1 treatment was lean mass, leading to unintended consequences.

According to a recent study, the STEP 1 trial in 2021, a subset of 140 patients underwent gold-standard DEXA scans to track body composition before and after their GLP-1 treatment. Among these patients, 39% of weight lost was lean mass, not fat. In another study of 178 patients from the SUSTAIN 8 trial on semaglutide, the average proportion of lean mass loss was nearly identical at 40% (1).

These findings underscore the importance of getting body composition scans, not just stepping on the scale, while on GLP-1 drugs. Reducing lean mass can have several negative effects on the body, including slowing metabolism, reducing strength and endurance, and increasing the risk of injury. Additionally, losing lean mass can make it more difficult to maintain weight loss over the long term (2). It is critical to monitor body composition with a DEXA scan to ensure that patients are not being set up for failure by losing lean mass.

BodySpec looked at a subset of their own patients, many of which were undergoing GLP-1 treatment, who had lost 50+ lbs over the last yea. What they found was that people who actively engage in regular body composition scanning while rapidly losing weight were more likely to manage and mitigate the lean mass portion of that weight loss.Compared to the SUSTAIN 8 trial participants on GLP-1s, BodySpec patients clearly are achieving more desirable outcomes from their weight loss.

"Patients may not realize the risks associated with losing lean mass. In light of these studies, we want to remind patients and healthcare providers that while GLP-1 drugs can be effective for weight loss, they may come with unintended consequences," said Elaine Shi, Co-CEO at BodySpec. "Getting regular body composition scans can help patients understand the true impact of these drugs on their bodies and make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle."

BodySpec is dedicated to providing patients and healthcare providers with the most accurate and comprehensive body composition analysis available. By offering DEXA scans, BodySpec empowers individuals with the data to make lifestyle changes and take control of their health and wellness.

Media contact

Andrea Barsk-Roberts

CMO, BodySpec

andrea_b@bodyspec.com

347-749-2062

References:

Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Calanna S, et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(11):989-1002. Caan BJ, Cespedes Feliciano EM, Prado CM, et al. Association of Muscle and Adiposity Measured by Computed Tomography With Survival in Patients With Nonmetastatic Breast Cancer. JAMA Oncol. 2018;4(6):798-804.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BodySpec