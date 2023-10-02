INDIA GIVING DAY March 1, 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) , a U.S.-based network of leading nonprofit organizations that operate programs in India, has announced it will host a second annual day of giving to aid India in achieving its development goals. India Giving Day (IGD), which will be held on March 1, 2024, will celebrate the joy of giving and the positive impact that philanthropy has made and can make possible in India. This announcement coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.

The inaugural India Giving Day campaign that culminated on March 2, 2023 resulted in 1,031 donations averaging $133 to 25 of the most respected, transparent, and effective nonprofits delivering services in India today. Dozens of online and in-person events were held around the country to observe this new annual tradition.

The Alliance has renewed the mandate of a Steering Committee to govern the campaign, which is co-chaired by Sejal Desai, the Executive Director of Akanksha Education Fund, and Manisha Bharti, Global Executive and CEO of Pratham USA. It has appointed six Ambassadors , and its 11 National Co-Chairs include leading Indian-America philanthropists Desh Deshpande, Raj Gupta, Lata Krishnan, Deepak Raj, and Sunil Wadhwani. For this year's campaign, it has launched a Youth Leadership Council .

India, the world's largest democracy and most populous nation, has made significant progress on social and environmental issues over the past 25 years. However, many of its 1.4 billion people still have many urgent and unmet needs including quality and inclusive education, equitable access to health care and clean water.

Indian-American philanthropy is expected to grow in the coming years from an estimated $1 billion to $3 billion annually. Through India Giving Day, IPA seeks to influence how quickly this growth takes place and the impact of the giving. "India has come a long way since our independence, just 76 years ago. But there is so much more that is possible, if each of us is willing to do our part," says Deepak Raj, Chairman of the Alliance.

Alex Counts , the Executive Director of the Alliance and India Giving Day, called on all those who have a connection to India to get involved. "Mark your calendars for March 1, 2024," says Counts. "Start thinking about how YOU and people in your community might take part in this campaign to improve the lives of millions of people in need while protecting the environment."

Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply to be a part of the India Giving Day by visiting www.indiagivingday.org . With generous support of the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), $125,000 has already been raised for a matching fund to benefit participating nonprofits.

The India Philanthropy Alliance ( https://www.indiaphilanthropyalliance.org/ ) is a network of nonprofit organizations that mobilize people and funding in the U.S. for high-impact development programs in India.

