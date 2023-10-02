European Wax Center and Spongellé Announce the Biggest Collaboration to Hit Showers in 2023

The Secret to Smooth in an All-In-One Body Buffer

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is revolutionizing the in-shower experience by partnering with Spongellé, the statement-makers in self-care. As the experts in wax, European Wax Center offers guests another method of extending their post-wax results from the comfort of their home with the Spongellé for EWC Body Buffer.

The best wax calls for the best care. European Wax Center is known for its high-quality, innovative products designed to extend and enhance their waxing services. From slowing hair regrowth to banishing bumps and boosting brows, European Wax Center's award-winning products are consistently recognized as leaders by industry experts and receive rave reviews from guests for addressing their top skincare concerns. European Wax Center is proud to elevate its guests' in-shower body care experience by joining Spongellé, utilizing the Proprietary Delivery System in their Body Wash Infused Buffer® to deliver luxurious and gentle skin exfoliation.

European Wax Center will debut the Spongellé for EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Buffer on October 1, 2023. Infused with European Wax Center's Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Wash to help prevent ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts, the buffer uses gentle chemical exfoliation in the forms of Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) and Salicylic Acid (BHA), as well as physical exfoliation from the buffer itself. This all-in-one beauty treatment is pre-loaded with body wash and time-released for maximum use (14+ uses), replacing germ-filled loofahs that take up space in the shower. The signature scent is bright, with notes of bergamot, dragon fruit, tropical florals, and nutty cocoa.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Spongellé and leveraging the power of their award-winning Body Wash Infused Buffers® to continue offering our guests the best possible post-wax experience at home," said Andrea Wasserman, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "European Wax Center works hard to deliver products that perform at the highest level to extend the smooth skin that our certified experts reveal. With this Body Buffer, we are helping our guests save time and simplify their routines without sacrificing quality. We look forward to revolutionizing the shower experience with Spongellé and continuing to innovate high-performance products for all."

"At Spongellé, we create multi-functional products for every aspect of self-care, and we believe this partnership with European Wax Center perfectly aligns with our purpose to reimagine what's new and next in beauty," said Eric Binder, Chief Operating Officer of Spongellé. "This strategic partnership will bring innovation and excitement to the beauty industry in 2023 and looking into 2024."

After guests treat themselves with the EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Buffer, they can slow hair regrowth with the Spongellé for EWC SLOW® Peppermint Body Buffer. This limited-edition buffer features European Wax Center's most indulgent holiday fragrance and is formulated to slow hair regrowth and help visibly reduce hair thickness between waxes. As with the Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Buffer, the Peppermint Buffer is preloaded with body wash and time-released for maximum use. With custom holiday packaging and a fragrance that will envelop showers with the aroma of peppermint, it's the perfect gift for everyone's holiday shopping list.

Spongellé for EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Skin Clearing Body Buffer retails for $18 and will be available on WaxCenter.com and Spongelle.com beginning October 1, 2023. Spongellé for EWC SLOW® Peppermint Body Buffer retails for $16.50 and will be available on WaxCenter.com starting December 1, 2023.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022, its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit https://waxcenter.com.

About Spongellé

Spongellé LLC is a Los Angeles based company specializing in an innovative and proprietary delivery system for the personal care & consumer products industry. Spongellé's patented Body Wash Infused Buffers® are an amazing way to take care of your skin. One-of-a-kind fragrances blended with a creamy lather makes Spongellé the most luxurious bathing indulgence for your body and mind.

