LELO unveils the latest addition to their range: Enigma to leaving no desire unfulfilled is solved

Your favorite solo-sex toy portfolio has a new edition - ENIGMA Wave™ - the next-generation stimulation massager that brings the same sexy shape yet triples the pleasure.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that when you mix two brilliant things, the result is often more than the sum of its parts. This is absolutely true of orgasms: a clitoral orgasm is brilliant and a G-spot orgasm is incredible. But if you mix in a third, you have a recipe for a mind-blowing mixture of complex sensations. Especially if you've been training to enhance the intensity of your orgasm with a LELO ENIGMA massager range that redefined the meaning of double-arousal, and which now includes a spectacular upgrade in the form of a triple stimulation massager, the ENIGMA Wave™ .

While 'blended orgasm' might sound like some kind of orgasm smoothie, it is in fact a broad name for an orgasm that's brought on by orgasmically stimulating more than one erogenous zone at the same time.

People generally agree that there are two primary types of orgasm for women: the clitoral orgasm and the G-spot orgasm. There are of course many other more subtle and personal types of orgasm, but a blended orgasm, which is a combination of the two, is at least twice as intense as either of those orgasms by themselves. It is a more "advanced" kind of climax, because it requires knowing your body quite well.

It's a strange thing to consider that even with all our medical and scientific expertise, there is still debate and confusion over female anatomy. Many women, for example, are unaware that their clitoris has "legs" that extend around the vaginal opening and then inside the vagina. The point of this being that when you start paying attention to the entire clitoris rather than just the external part, stimulating your G-spot at the same time, the result is likely to be a far more intense orgasm than you might be used to.

A lot of women who pursue blended orgasms reach them by using toys. The more aroused you are, the better and easier it will be. When the blended orgasm finally overwhelms you, you'll notice the muscles contract all the way along the inside of your vagina; it's this depth that gives the blended orgasm its intensity.

Cue in ENIGMA Wave™

With patented WaveMotion™ technology and three synchronized motors, ENIGMA Wave™ moves like a subtle wave, fusing satisfying inner stimulation with teasingly fun deep sensations. It realistically mimics a finger-like motion, with the insertable tail rotating inside you while simultaneously carrying over the vibrations from the head, bringing satisfaction to the G-spot. The first motor is responsible for internal wave stimulation, the second for sensational vibrations, and the third, using SenSonic™ technology, for providing sonic pulses that resonate deep into the internal structure of the clitoris for an entirely new sensation.

Without making direct contact, ENIGMA Wave ™ combines sonic waves and gentle pulses for an incredible sensory experience. The silicone has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and deliver deep yet gentle sonic waves that stimulate the entire clitoral area, leading to intense pleasure and satisfying orgasms.

With this revolutionary technology at play, you'll be able to experience one blended orgasm after another, allowing you to get lost in pleasure for as long as you desire without having to lift a finger.

ENIGMA Wave ™ in a nutshell:

3 motors for triple pleasure

WaveMotion ™ technology creates a finger-like movement and pleasure within

SenSonic ™ technology provides an entirely new sensation using sonic pulses

Ergonomic internal stimulator

Material: Body-safe silicone, ABS plastic

Color: Cyber Purple, Black

RRP: ENIGMA™ 259 euros / 259 US dollars

