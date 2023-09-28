FRE Launches Mini, Single-Serve Alcohol-Removed Wines

The nation's leading alcohol-removed wine releases single-serve Chardonnay and

Cabernet Sauvignon in 187ml formats.

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, the nation's #1 alcohol-removed wine brand, is excited to announce the launch of its 187ml "mini" wines, now available in the popular FRE Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon varietals. Consumers will now have a ready-to-drink non-alcoholic option when they're on the go or only want one glass of wine. Restaurants, bars, and other on-premise establishments will be able to economically and effortlessly offer non-alcoholic wine options by the glass and in mocktails. These single-serve minis are set to redefine the non-alcoholic wine experience by providing a convenient and versatile solution for all occasions.

Courtesy of FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine (PRNewswire)

This new offering will be available at major retailers across the country beginning in October. With the holidays just around the corner, FRE is particularly excited to offer a convenient, single-serve non-alc option for inclusive hosting and special occasions like Thanksgiving, holiday parties, birthdays, baby and bridal showers, al fresco gatherings, and more.

FRE has been a category leader and innovator for over 30 years, shaping the non-alcoholic industry into what it is today. FRE currently holds a 53% share of the non-alcoholic wine category, totaling 29MM annually (Nielsen Total US Retail, Non-Alc Wine, 52wks week ending 7/15/23). The 187ml mini bottle launch and FRE's recent alcohol-removed Sauvignon Blanc release are a testament to FRE's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By expanding format options in the leading varietals, FRE's on-premise footprint will likely continue to grow as these new formats offer ways to control inventory management and meet the growing demand for non-alc options. As the dominant brand in the category for over 30 years, FRE was also recently nominated by Wine Enthusiast Magazine for a 2023 Wine Star Award for "Innovator of the Year."

"We are thrilled to introduce these innovative 187ml 'mini' bottles of alcohol-removed Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon," said Jennifer Hohman, the Director of Marketing for FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines. "These single-serve options provide convenience for consumers and offer tremendous value to our on-premise accounts. Sober October, the holidays, and Dry January are quickly approaching, and we want to make sure everyone who's interested has a quality, delicious non-alc option that is also convenient. We are excited to continue leading the way in the non-alcoholic beverage industry."

Like all FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, the mini bottles boast several additional benefits. They contain 50% fewer calories than traditional wine, making them an excellent choice for those seeking a lighter option. They are also gluten-free and vegan, catering to diverse dietary preferences and requirements. Four-packs are now available for $12.99 at wine and liquor stores nationwide and can be purchased at One Stop Wine Shop. New or existing FRE accounts can reach out to a local sales rep to add these wines to their menu or store shelves.

For more information about FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines and its new mini bottles, please visit https://www.frewines.com/ or follow them at @FREWines. High-resolution images of these new products may be found here.

About FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

FRE provides a refined alternative for those who choose an alcohol-free lifestyle, bringing you all the delight of a magnificent glass of wine, without the alcohol. FRE Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in mini 187ml bottles and FRE Sparkling Brut, Sparkling Rosé, Moscato, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zinfandel, Rosé, Chardonnay, Merlot, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by the bottle are optimal for all occasions, from mid-week relaxation to holiday celebrations. Alcohol-removed wine category leaders since 1992, FRE crafts each varietal from acclaimed California grapes, then carefully removes the alcohol while preserving the wine's delicate flavors. Pour a glass for a true-to-wine experience – without the alcohol. For more information on FRE – America's No. 1 alcohol-removed wine – visit www.frewines.com

Courtesy of FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine (PRNewswire)

FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines