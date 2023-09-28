FENTY BEAUTY LAUNCHES AT ULTA BEAUTY AT TARGET

RIHANNA'S COSMETICS BRAND EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION WITH NEW MINIS & MAKEUP SETS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenty Beauty is launching at Ulta Beauty at Target on October 1, 2023, bringing a streamlined, accessible, and specially curated product assortment from Rihanna's beloved beauty brand. Ulta Beauty at Target will offer Fenty Snackz – a new assortment of Fenty Beauty's best-selling products in minis and sets so that you can get a taste of the Fenty Face and a game-changing glow in a new, fun way.

"The goal has always been to bring Fenty Beauty to as many people as possible. I'm excited to introduce the Fenty Snackz and give Ulta Beauty at Target guests a new way to experience our brand." – Rihanna

"For two years, Ulta Beauty at Target has offered the makeup, skincare, and hair care brands our guests love, and we are thrilled to add the beloved Fenty Beauty brand," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Our curated assortment - including Fenty's best-selling products, as well as new mini sizes and sets, will spark discovery and deliver affordable joy to our guests."

Fenty Snackz are the easiest way to stock up on and indulge all beauty cravings and get in on the brand if you're a newbie. The new Fenty Snackz sets assortment include:

PREP + SET COMPLEXION DUO INSTANT MATTIFYING SET ($39)

Stay shine-free anytime, anywhere, with this set complete with a mini Pro Filt'r Primer and full-size Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder.

MINI MATCH STIX DUO CONTOUR + SHIMMER SET ($30) - Exclusive to Target

Highlight and contour with mini versions of Match Stix Contour and Shimmer Skinsticks, available in specifically curated sets for all skin tones – Light, Light Medium, Medium, Medium Deep, and Deep.

LIL GLOSS BOMB TRIO MINI LIP GLOSS SET ($36) - Exclusive to Target

A mini set of 3 bestselling, fan-fave gloss shades: Fu$$y (shimmering pink), Hot Chocolit (shimmering rich brown), and Glass Slipper (clear).

FENTY FAM FAVES 3 PIECE EYE, LIP + HIGHLIGHTER SET ($38) - Exclusive to Target

A 3-piece set of everything the Fenty Fam has been loving for juicy lips, bold lashes, and poppin' cheeks - Gloss Bomb Mini Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow (shimmering rose nude), full-size Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, and Killawatt Mini Freestyle Highlighter in Wattabrat (3D baby pink shimmer).

GLOSS BOMB MINI UNIVERSAL LIP LUMINIZER ($15) – Exclusive to Target

Gloss Bomb goes mini for the ultimate finishing touch to any look. Available in shades Fenty Glow, Riri (shimmering rose mauve nude), Fu$$y, and $weetmouth (shimmering soft pink).

STUNNA LIP PAINT MINI LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOR ($18) – Exclusive to Target

A longwear mini liquid lip with head-turning color. Available in shades Uncensored (perfect universal red), Uncuffed (rosy mauve nude), and Unveil (chocolate brown nude).

KILLAWATT MINI FREESTYLE HIGHLIGHTER ($20) – Exclusive to Target

A lineup of mini creamy, supercharged highlighters for endless ways to glow. Available in shades Trophy Wife (3D hyper-metallic gold), Hu$tla Baby (peachy champagne shimmer), Fire Crystal (pearlescent shimmer), and Moscow Mule (copper shimmer).

Also available will be:

PRO FILT'R MINI SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION ($18)

FULL-SIZE HELLA THICC VOLUMIZING MASCARA ($19)

FULL-SIZE INVISIMATTE INSTANT SETTING + BLOTTING POWDER ($36)

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Fenty Snackz will be available for purchase at Ulta Beauty at Target in store, on Target.com, and through Target's fulfillment options – Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Same Day Delivery with Shipt – for added convenience.

