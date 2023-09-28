AVANTIS LAUNCHES U.S. LARGE CAP EQUITY ETF

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $27 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®, further expands its investment capabilities with the launch of an exchange traded fund (ETF), its sixth new ETF this year. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca, Inc.).

Avantis Investors By American Century Investments (PRNewsfoto/American Century Investments) (PRNewswire)

"We decided to launch AVLC after conversations with investors who liked our US large cap SMA strategy but wanted it in the ETF vehicle," said Avantis Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto. "The quality of our lineup of strategies, the attractiveness of our pricing and our client focus has all contributed to Avantis being one of the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the industry."

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

AVLC invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across market sectors and industry groups. The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics. Conversely, the fund seeks to underweight or exclude securities it expects to have lower returns, such as securities of companies with lower levels of profitability and less attractive value characteristics. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.15%.

The ETF will be co-managed by Repetto and Senior Portfolio Managers Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, CFA and Ted Randall, and Portfolio Manager Matthew Dubin.

"The addition of AVLC provides one more tool for investors as they build asset allocations," Ong said. "Large caps can play a crucial role in investors' allocations and we are excited to provide them with another option that can combine the benefits of indexing with the potential to do better."

AVLC is the latest addition to Avantis' growing ETF lineup. In June, Avantis launched four ETFs: Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV), Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM), Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (AVNV) and Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA). All four ETFs are "fund of funds," and utilize a range of existing Avantis ETFs to build out multi-region and multi-asset class solutions. Avantis expanded again in July with the launch of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS), an actively managed fund that invests primarily in a diverse group of non-U.S. small cap companies across market sectors, industry groups and countries.

Today's new fund, as well as the five launched earlier this year, join Avantis' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate. Current Avantis funds include:

Avantis helps clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the consistency of indexing. Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA have led Avantis since its start.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; Los Angeles; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of nearly $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 07/11/2023.

Exchange Traded Funds are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Avantisinvestors.com or by calling 833-928-2684, contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This fund is actively managed ETFs and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

AVGV, AVNM, AVNV and AVMA: The fund's performance and risks reflect the performance and risks of the underlying funds in which it invests. By investing in underlying funds, the primary fund becomes a shareholder of the underlying fund and bears its proportionate share of the underlying fees and expenses.

AVGV, AVNM, AVNV and AVMA: The fund's performance and risks depend in part on the managers' skill in selecting and weighting the asset classes and underlying funds and implementing any deviations from the target range, which may differ from actual market conditions.

AVDS, AVGV, AVNM, AVNV and AVMA: International investing involves special risks, such as political instability and currency fluctuations. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.

AVDS, AVSC, AVGV, AVNM, AVNV and AVMA: Historically, small- and/or mid-cap stocks have been more volatile than the stock of larger, more established companies. Smaller companies may have limited resources, product lines and markets, and their securities may trade less frequently and in more limited volumes than the securities of larger companies.

AVMA: Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline.

SMA: Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) are investment services provided by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (ACIM) a federally registered investment advisor. SMAs are not available for purchase directly through ACIM. Client portfolios are managed based on investment instructions or advice provided by the client's advisor or program sponsor. Management and performance of individual accounts may differ from those of the model portfolio as a result of advice or instruction by the client's advisor, account size, client-imposed restrictions, different implementation practices, the timing of client investments, market conditions, contributions, withdrawals and other factors.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC—Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

Mutual Funds: American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor.

©2023 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

360 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90012

Contact: Nicole Glenna

(646) 658-7718

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Century Investments