THE HIP HOP MUSEUM & MASS APPEAL ANNOUNCE THE HIP HOP MUSEUM TOUR SPONSORED BY CÎROC KICKING OFF IN NEW YORK CITY ON OCTOBER 14TH

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Hip Hop Museum announces The Hip Hop Museum Tour Sponsored by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka (tickets available HERE ) - kicking off in Hip Hop's birthplace, New York City, on October 14th before traveling to Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Miami. In celebration of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary, entertainment company Mass Appeal, and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, the official vodka of Hip Hop 50, have partnered with The Hip Hop Museum to tell the story of the pioneers who created and cultivated a sound that sent waves around the world.

Ahead of the museum's 2025 opening date, the touring exhibit will feature early Hip Hop artifacts from 1973-1990, highlighting important firsts along the genre's road from block parties to sold out stadiums. Each tour stop will shine a light on the cultural and social accomplishments of a community that fought for a voice and prevailed, moving the needle on what Hip Hop was and ultimately could be.

"The Hip Hop Museum is thrilled to be in partnership with Mass Appeal and to have the support from CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka as we celebrate Hip Hop 50. Fifty years of growth and the global impact of Hip Hop culture in all its expressions. By taking the museum's exhibition on tour, we're shining a light on the culture's regional creative influences, its creators, and the communities nationwide that helped give rise to the genre," said Rocky Buccano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Curated by Hip Hop historians, Pete Nice and Paradise Gray, the exhibit focuses on the genesis of Hip Hop, from its grassroots inception to the first worldwide tours.

Hip Hop is one of the most influential cultures the world has ever seen. In its genesis, it challenged generational thinking and disrupted everything from fashion and art, to language and politics. For fifty years, this global phenomenon has fostered new creative expression from often overlooked and underserved communities. It's given voice to the silenced; purpose to the oppressed.

We welcome you to join us on a journey back to where it all began.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below (subject to change)

New York City : 10/14 Atlanta : 10/21 Houston : 11/4 Los Angeles : 11/11 Charlotte : 11/18 Miami : 12/5-12/9

The Hip Hop Museum Tour is the latest punctuation of the Mass Appeal led #HipHop50 initiative, a multi-faceted cross-platform campaign honoring the birth and rise of the most enduring movement of the last half-century. Mass Appeal recently hosted Hip Hop 50 Live - A Star Studded Concert on Hip Hop's birthday featuring the Bottom of the Ninth performance from Run DMC. This partnership with The Hip Hop Museum will continue Mass Appeal's quest to honor Hip Hop in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible.

About Hip Hop Museum

The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx celebrates and preserves the history of local and global Hip Hop music and culture to inspire, empower, and promote understanding. Anchored in the birthplace of the culture, The Hip Hop Museum opening in 2025, in the Bronx will provide a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge, creating unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences around the Hip Hop culture of the past, present, and future.

About Hip Hop 50

Hip Hop 50 is Mass Appeal's love letter to Hip Hop. A manifestation of the company's commitment to celebrating the culture in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible. Hip Hop 50 is activating through unique storytelling that is realized in timeless content, original music, live experiences, strategic partnerships, custom products and much, much more. Every facet of the Hip Hop 50 Universe includes a charitable component connected to the The Hip Hop Museum. Find #HipHop50 online, on-air and on the block.

About Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal is an entertainment company dedicated to telling stories from the perspective of those who shape and shift culture. Since 1996, we have documented the emerging movements that influence popular ideas. Today, Mass Appeal is the elevated voice of Hip Hop and its ever-expanding sphere of influence. Integrated offerings in content, music, and creative services stoke Mass Appeal's ability to maximize the impact of our output. Our diverse school of thought separates us from friends and foes alike. Follow Mass Appeal on all social platforms @massappeal.

