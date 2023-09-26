HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) has extended its Contractors Pollution Liability (CPL) and professional liability offerings to Environmental Contractors and Consultants, expanding the company's participation across the design and construction lifecycle.

Vantage Risk Introduces U.S. Pollution and Professional Liability Insurance for Environmental Risks

Vantage's pollution and professional liability policies for environmental risks complement the company's expertise and strong portfolio of insurance products for the U.S. construction industry, including subcontractor default insurance, excess casualty and professional liability lines. Vantage designed its offerings to respond to environmental risks that can cause financial strain and pose significant hurdles to project completion. Vantage environmental coverages are written on a non-admitted basis nationwide and will be available as primary or excess coverage.

"The construction team at Vantage is pleased to offer this new stand-alone protection to large, midsize and trade contractors and consultants, when environmental liability exposures are greater than ever," said Jason LaMonica, Head of Construction & Environmental. "I'm pleased to share that Michael Dannecker will lead our environmental offerings reporting to Lawrence Lejfer, Head of Construction Professional & Environmental. Lawrence and I are confident in Michael's deep expertise and commitment to serving our brokers and clients," Mr. Lamonica added.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

