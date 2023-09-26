MHI and ZutaCore Join Forces in a Strategic Alliance, Paving the Way for a Zero-emission Data Industry

-- MHI Enters White-label Agreement and Invests in ZutaCore, Accelerating the Growth of Sustainable Dielectric Direct-Liquid-Cooling Solutions --

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's foremost industrial groups leading the way in clean energy, and ZutaCore, Inc., a trailblazer in the field of direct-on-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to bring zero-emissions to the data industry. MHI's investment in ZutaCore will expedite the growth and development of sustainable liquid cooling solutions crucial for energy efficiency in an increasingly data-reliant world. Through the white-label sales agreement, MHI will combine ZutaCore's HyperCool® dielectric direct-liquid-cooling technology with its extensive product line and technological expertise at a global scale. The comprehensive solution provides unprecedented benefits to high-performance computing workloads, server densification, and data center sustainability.

ZutaCore® & MHI partner to boost sustainable data industry growth via a global white-label agreement & investment.

ZutaCore's trailblazing HyperCool® technology transforms the data center landscape by allowing operators to significantly upgrade their existing infrastructure with little to no modifications to current real estate, power, or cooling systems, while leveraging unprecedented heat reuse capabilities. Merging this breakthrough with MHI Group's fully integrated management system, low-carbon power generation facilities, and server immersion cooling systems, will dramatically address the pressing challenges faced by data centers today, including the enhancement of heat exhaust efficiency, promotion of energy conservation, and decarbonization.

Erez Freibach, co-founder and CEO of ZutaCore, commented on the new partnership: "Our alliance with MHI marks a pivotal moment in the trajectory of sustainable data centers. Leveraging MHI's extensive technological expertise and global reach alongside our groundbreaking HyperCool technology, we are poised to redefine data center efficiency. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering a zero-emission data industry, and we are excited to pave the way for unprecedented energy conservation and decarbonization levels in this space."

The worldwide surge in digital transformation (DX) has sparked an exponential rise in information processing, amplifying both the role and demand for data centers. Alongside this, the emergence of generative AI*1 necessitates using high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs)*2, leading to an uptick in power consumption by data centers that manage these high-performance servers. This is where ZutaCore's innovative cooling solutions become an essential player. By implementing ZutaCore's state-of-the-art technology, data centers can effectively manage the increased heat output and power consumption, promoting efficient operations and sustainability in the era of digital expansion.

"MHI is keen to support the ongoing transition of Data Centers towards smarter and more efficient through one stop solutions integrating power generation and cooling solution. Our new partner ZutaCore has already supplied its innovative HyperCool® solution to the world's IT infrastructure and server companies, contributing to the realization of sustainable data centers through effective heat exhaust for servers. The partnership with ZutaCore will accelerate contributing to further progress in Data Center infrastructure," said Shin Gomi, General Manager in Business Development, Growth Strategy Office of MHI.

Drawing on its extensive expertise in various heat-related fields, MHI is committed to delivering comprehensive "One Stop Solutions" that encompass reliable and efficient low-carbon power generation facilities, integrated management systems, and high-efficiency cooling systems. These solutions are specifically tailored for data centers that utilize high-performance servers, a rapidly expanding market. By enabling decarbonized and efficient data centers, MHI and ZutaCore are at the forefront of driving the IT industry's green transformation (GX).

*1: Generative AI: Artificial intelligence (AI) that can autonomously create new content, such as images and text, by learning a large amount of data.

*2: GPU: A semiconductor chip (processor) that performs computation processing related to image depiction. Up to now, GPU models specialized in graphics have been common, but as the AI field has progressed, more of the latest models incorporate functions for AI.

About ZutaCore

Founded in 2016 ZutaCore is revolutionizing the data industry with HyperCool® - a waterless, direct-on-chip liquid cooling solution. This technology increases compute density, reduces energy consumption, optimizes space utilization, and delivers 100% heat reuse in the data center. With its field operations centered in San Jose, California, an R&D center in Israel, and offices in Europe and Taiwan, ZutaCore is part of the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance. Learn more at www.zutacore.com and follow us.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense.

MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

