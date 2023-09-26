KORE Partners with PSV Eindhoven to Elevate Partnership Management and Fan Engagement

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the leading engagement marketing platform for the sports and entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newest joint-client with Sports Alliance and first-ever Netherlands-based customer, PSV Eindhoven. This milestone marks a significant step in KORE's expansion into the European market and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to sports organisations worldwide. This development is a direct result of KORE's recent acquisition of digital marketing solutions provider Sports Alliance and the first Sports Alliance client to expand into the KORE platform.

PSV Eindhoven, a prestigious football club founded in 1913 and based in Eindhoven, has earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence on and off the field. As a top-tier Dutch Eredivisie team, PSV's ambitions include being a perennial contender for the Dutch championship and striving for UEFA Champions League glory, all while fostering a top sports climate with professionalism at its core.

KORE's partnership with PSV is a testament to the strong relationships forged by the Sports Alliance team. This landmark collaboration will see the integration of KORE's Activate software into PSV's operations, empowering the club to manage its partnerships business in ways previously unattainable. This landmark deal, spanning five years, represents a true partnership between KORE and PSV, aimed at elevating partner activation management and optimising sponsorship revenue streams.

"We are thrilled to welcome PSV Eindhoven as KORE's first Netherlands-based client," said Matt Roberts, Sr. Director, Customer Strategy & Success (EMEA) at KORE. "This is not only a significant milestone for KORE's global expansion but also a testament to the great collaboration between PSV and Sports Alliance historically to bring us to this point. PSV's commitment marks the first instance of KORE 'software' cross-selling with a Sports Alliance customer, and it exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional solutions to our valued partners."

Activate, KORE's premier asset management software, will enable PSV to seamlessly manage its activation assets and strategically cultivate and nurture partnerships like never before. With its robust and intuitive features, Activate provides PSV with an unprecedented level of control and insight into its partnership ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for growth and revenue generation.

"We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with KORE" said Koen van Haastert. "Activate's capabilities align perfectly with our vision of becoming a frontrunner in fan engagement and partnership management. This partnership will enable us to maintain the highest levels of professionalism on and off the field, and we look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together."

