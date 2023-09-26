Herbalife Steps Up to Support Healthy Active Lifestyles for 10th Consecutive Year as Nutrition Partner for Downtown Los Angeles YMCA's Stair Climb & Urban Hike

More than 100 Herbalife Employees will Rally 75-Flights to Raise Funds for YMCA Programs Under the #Herbalife #ImWithYou Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness company, Herbalife, today announced it returns for the tenth consecutive year as the official nutrition partner of the Ketchum–Downtown YMCA Stair Climb for Los Angeles, taking place Friday, September 29. On the 30th Anniversary of the YMCA Stair Climb & Urban Hike, the company will support more than 3,000 participants who complete the 75-flight ascent to the top of the U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles, by helping ensure they receive nutrients and proper hydration, with products from its Herbalife24 sports line including Herbalife24 Achieve Bars and CR7 Drive. The more than 100 Herbalife employees participating through the company's new, year-long, #Herbalife #ImWithYou healthy active lifestyle campaign will also be awarded points through its corporate wellness program.



Each year, the stair climb raises funds to subsidize YMCA community programs, including those that fight obesity, by promoting healthy living. The Y's programs make it possible for children, teens, and seniors from under-resourced neighborhoods in the city to participate.

"Every year we look forward to supporting the YMCA and their commitment to strengthening communities through healthy active living, a mission that we as a company share and strive to implement in communities around the world through fun and engaging activities like this one," said Samantha Clayton, vice president of Sports Performance and Fitness and member of the Ketchum DTLA YMCA board of directors.

Herbalife's continued commitment to the YMCA is just one of the many ways the company is giving back to vulnerable communities worldwide and encouraging well-being based on positive experiences that help individuals live their best lives. In addition to the YMCA, the company, in association with grants made possible by the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, also supports several local charity organizations including A Place Called Home, Children's Institute Inc., and Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA).

"Most families in LA's under-served communities are focused on making ends meet, so it's wonderful to count on the support of corporate partners like Herbalife to help us achieve our goal of creating lasting personal and social change in our communities," said Ketchum-Downtown YMCA's Executive Director, Carol Pfannkuche. "We are excited to welcome Herbalife back as our official nutrition partner for our 30-year anniversary of the stair climb."

For over 43 years, the company has been dedicated to improving wellness in the lives of people around the world, including its employees through its 'Wellness for Life' employee wellness program. The program is designed to inspire, motivate, and provide a wide range of fun activities to help improve employee health and well-being each year. As part of the campaign, the company will grant each participating employee 100 wellness points for completing the stair climb, urban hike and/or volunteering at the event, which will go toward a point to dollar credit for 2024 health care premiums.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

About Stuart M. Ketchum Downtown YMCA

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA is one of 26 branches of YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, a non-profit organization that serves more than a quarter million families each year. Welcoming individuals of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, the Y is committed to nurturing everyone's potential in spirit, mind and body. No one is turned away due to the inability to pay. Through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Ketchum-Downtown YMCA inspires its community to learn, grow and thrive. For more information about Ketchum-Downtown YMCA, visit www.ymcala.org/ketchum-downtown.

