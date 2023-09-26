The first Four Seasons Yacht will create exceptional experiences through best-in-class design, distribution, and deployment with inaugural voyages exploring the yachting playgrounds of the Caribbean and Mediterranean

MONACO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons, together with luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, continues to build momentum towards the inaugural journey of Four Seasons Yachts. The venture brings together an unparalleled group of partners: Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, entrepreneurs and bold visionaries of this distinctive yacht experience, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership.

Four Seasons Yachts Redefines Luxury at Sea (PRNewswire)

"Four Seasons Yachts represents a key pillar of our future growth and strategic vision, as we look to capitalize on new opportunities and build brand differentiation through immersive luxury experiences," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "The inaugural Yacht is a manifestation of this vision, offering a world-class Four Seasons experience, at sea and on land, marked by the genuine, personalized service that our guests know and love."

Setting sail in late 2025, the vessel will be the first in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet. With a signed contract for the construction of the second Four Seasons vessel with Fincantieri to be delivered in late November 2026, this second vessel's order is worth more than EUR 400 million.

Larry Pimentel, President and CEO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner and Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and responsible for leading the enterprise, says, "When we launched Four Seasons Yachts in Monaco this time last year, we were humbled by the tremendous response and excitement about the offering, which sparked unprecedented interest in this stunning project."

Ultra-Luxe Design Innovations

The first Four Seasons Yacht features 95 suites with remarkable custom design, focused on removing barriers between guests, the sea, and their surroundings. To enjoy outdoor yachting moments, each suite features extensive terrace decks ranging from 100 square feet (9.3 square metres) for the deluxe suite, to nearly 5,000 square feet (457 square metres) for the Funnel Suite, which will be the Yacht's most expansive accommodation. With an all-suite, residential style product, the Yacht will set a new standard for privacy and guest-centric layout. From the vessel's waterline to the top deck, the unequalled sea-to-sky design features will offer standout and unparalleled Four Seasons experiences.

The Funnel Suite will be an astonishing four levels, offering more than 9,500 square feet (898 square metres) of combined indoor/outdoor living space, including a private wading pool and dedicated private spa area, creating a sea-view home away from home.

This immense suite can be further expanded with vertical and horizontal connectivity, allowing guests to have one of the largest continuously connected living spaces at sea. The Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea, will offer stunning 280-degree panoramic views. With the glass of the Funnel Suite costing a total of USD 4.5 million, this one-of-a-kind engineering innovation is nothing short of remarkable, from its steel web frame support structure to its double glass thermal performance.

Another design first is the Yacht's bespoke onboard transverse marina, allowing guests easy access to a world of water sports adventure filled with state-of-the-art water toys in ports that are traditionally exclusive to privately-owned yachts. Pushing the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship, the cutting-edge marina design features expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard, offering large platforms and tiered lounging decks on both sides to maximize light and sea views while fostering visual and physical links - creating yacht moments with the magnificence of the sea.

Outdoors, water sports enthusiasts will enjoy private and exclusive sailing, snorkelling and wind surfing. Inside, an elegant lounge area outfitted with a stylish bar and dedicated al fresco seating areas reveals panoramic ocean views. Rentable custom crafted sea limousines designed for transfers and coastal grand touring along with a pair of beach landers are also part of the ship's signature marina experience, accessible in most anchor ports. What's more, a dedicated marina team ensures that guests receive the impeccable service they have come to expect from Four Seasons.

For those wanting to enjoy the sun from the pool deck, the canoe-aft deck will boast a 20-metre (66 foot) pool, one of the largest at sea. It will serve as the bustling centre of the vessel and a gathering place for guests who share an affinity for the refined, leisurely pace of yachting. The salt-water pool is designed so that it can be quickly emptied, the floor raised and converted into a multi-function area for performances, fashion shows, and weddings to name a few programming options. This hydraulic lift design borrows inspiration from the classic Christina O yacht, which also had many famous-first features.

Unveiling Four Seasons Yachts to Global Travellers

Driven by the need to manage extraordinary demand with scarcity of inaugural inventory, priority access to reserve Yacht voyages is being distributed by invitation-only, beginning with loyal Four Seasons guests and valued travel partners. Equally as important, this distribution approach acknowledges and cares for Four Seasons patrons and their qualified luxury travel advisors in a manner deserving of their loyalty and commitment to the brand.

A dedicated private client service division has been created with an elite team of personal yacht consultants, committed to delivering on the personalized service and genuine heart that Four Seasons is known for. With high-touch and high-tech tools, they will manage by-appointment demand starting with priority access options for the inaugural season. For those luxury travel enthusiasts who are interested in Four Seasons Yachts, a waitlist will also be available online at www.fourseasonsyachts.com.

Exploring the Yacht Playgrounds of the Caribbean and Mediterranean

The 2025/26 inaugural season ushers in the start of extraordinary yachting itineraries offered throughout winter and spring in the Caribbean. The Yacht will then return to the Mediterranean to cruise iconic yachting locales, from the French and Italian Rivieras to the Adriatic coastline and Greek Isles. The average journey will be seven days, affording back-to-back voyages of 21 days with distinct daily deployments. The first year's planning represents 33 countries, 137 unique destinations, and 76 late night evenings and/or overnights. Unique Four Seasons pre-and-post hotel and overland programs are in development and will be unveiled soon.

Industry Leaders Charting the Path Forward

As one of the first world-class luxury hotel groups to manage the onboard and shore experiences in passenger shipping, Four Seasons has appointed veteran cruise executive Damien O'Connor to manage the vessel's hotel operations and land excursions as Senior Vice President, Yacht Operations. A dedicated Four Seasons team will ensure customized shoreside experiences and overland programs, thoughtfully curated and brought to life with the brand's renowned service and care. Four Seasons, paired with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, Fincantieri, Prosper Assouline and Tillberg Design of Sweden will come together in creating an unprecedented luxury yachting experience.

For more images, please see here.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

Four Seasons Yachts is the latest addition to the brand's world-class offerings, from the ongoing global expansion of new hotel, resort and residential properties to the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Drive Experience, the Four Seasons At Home Collection and more.

About Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD

Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, is led by veteran luxury travel expert Larry Pimentel, President and CEO. The company was founded and conceived by luxury entrepreneurs, Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine. Nadim Ashi, owner of Fort Partners, is the visionary responsible for Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida and multiple other properties, including the future Four Seasons hotel in Rome. Philip Levine is former two-time Mayor of Miami Beach and, real estate and cruise entrepreneur. Mr. Levine is the recipient of the distinguished French award, "Officer of Légion d'honneur" for his passionate work in combatting climate change. Both Mr. Ashi and Mr. Levine serve as co-executive chairs of the newly formed luxury yacht company. Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD is incorporated in Valletta, Malta and is responsible for yacht sales and marketing, marine, technical operations, navigation, deployment strategy, port operations, reservations, and related shoreside and vessel crewing. Reservations for the inaugural journeys of Four Seasons Yachts will be by invitation only.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees.

Press Contacts:

Leslie Lefkowitz

Four Seasons Yachts Press

LLefkowitz@FourSeasonsYachts.com

Stephanie Moyer

KWT Global

smoyer@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts