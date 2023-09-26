CurderBurger® Returns to the Culver's® Menu on Oct. 2 by Popular Demand

Beloved cheese curd-topped burger back for third year following frenzied one-day debut in 2021, extended stay in 2022

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's made guests' dreams a reality in October of 2021 when they turned the mythical CurderBurger® from an April Fools' joke into a very real phenomenon. Following a historic one-day debut that year and an extended encore in 2022, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver's nationwide on Oct. 2.

The beloved CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s nationwide on Oct. 2. The cheesy delight is a Culver's Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a golden-fried cheese crown. (PRNewswire)

Guests again flocked to restaurants in Culver's 26 states to get the cheese-topped delight last year, with the brand selling nearly 1 million CurderBurgers and drawing thousands of rave reviews on social media. In response, Culver's is giving guests what they've called for, bringing back the CurderBurger for its longest availability yet. The burger will be on the menu at all Culver's locations nationwide from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

"The enthusiasm we've seen since the CurderBurger's inception continues to amaze us," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "We can't wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver's delight continues to bring smiles to our guests' faces as it has since it debuted two years ago."

A one-of-a-kind cheesy delight, the Culver's® Deluxe ButterBurger® is topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese, offering a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite. The cheese crown is made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs – making for a perfect cheesy topping to the classic ButterBurger guests know and love.

This year, guests will also have the opportunity to win Culver's swag when they share a photo of themselves enjoying the CurderBurger on social media. All they need to do is post their photo along with #ReturnoftheCurderBurger from Oct. 4 through Oct. 18 for a chance to win.

The CurderBurger's return also coincides with National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15, a holiday invented by Culver's in 2015 and celebrated by curd lovers everywhere. Below are five of Culver's favorite reasons to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day:

Wisconsin family farms. Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds are made with the freshest dairy fromfamily farms. Stanley, Wisconsin . See how they're made For over 20 years, every Culver's Cheese Curd has come from LaGrander Hillside Dairy in. See how they're made here Culver's served over 41 million orders of Wisconsin Cheese Curds in 2022 (that's six orders of curds for every person in Wisconsin !). A Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curd contains one of two types of fresh, unaged cheese: white or yellow cheddar. Oct. 15 )! Curdis the Curd Nerd is taking over the @culvers account on National Cheese Curd Day ()!

To find your nearest Culver's location and get your hands on a CurderBurger before they're gone, visit culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For over 39 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

