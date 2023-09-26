Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the "Company") a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA.201 program, today announced that its CEO, Michael A. Martino will present in the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 3:25 pm ET.

For investors who are interested in participating, please use the link below to register and receive any conference updates:

ABOUT AMPIO

Located in Englewood, Colorado, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) is focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA.201 program. The OA.201 development program is seeking to advance Ampio's unique and proprietary small molecule formulation to take forward through pain and chondroprotection preclinical studies to the next phases of drug development to address the large and attractive opportunity for treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) and other joints.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this letter, including statements regarding our anticipated future clinical developments, future financial position, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "forecast", "could", "expect", "suggest", "believe", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "ongoing", "opportunity", "potential", "predicts", "seek", "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, typically identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends that are subject to risks and uncertainties including: we are dependent on the success of our OA.201 program and we cannot be certain that any preclinical data will support its further development; there can be no assurance that we will be successful in identifying or completing any strategic alternative or that any such strategic alternative will yield value for our stockholders; we may not be able to manage third parties to provide timely, high quality, and cost-effective services to us; our history of losses and our cash resources available to execute our business plan over the next twelve months raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; we are involved in legal proceedings that likely will adversely affect our financial position and our pursuit of strategic alternatives; we will need additional capital to fund our future operations, the development of the OA.201 program and any strategic transaction, as well as to assure compliance with the NYSE American minimum stockholders' equity requirement; we are dependent on adequate protection of our patent and proprietary rights; the price of our stock has been and may continue to be extremely volatile; if we cannot continue to satisfy the NYSE American continued listing requirements and rules, our securities may be delisted, which could negatively impact the price of our securities; and other risks described in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

