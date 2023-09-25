Homeless Author Becomes Filmmaker, Joins with Catching Smoke Films

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeless author Tobin Frost is set to captivate readers again with his evocative new novel "Amber" an eye-opening exploration of the struggles and humanity of the homeless. To bring this riveting narrative to life as a feature film, Frost is turning to the power of the people through a crowdfunding campaign on Seed and Spark. https://seedandspark.com/fund/amber-by-tobin-frost#story

"Amber" delves into the underrepresented world of homeless individuals, providing an engaging, thought-provoking glimpse into their lives while combating stereotypes and misconceptions. Amber follows a fearless young homeless woman who rallies her adopted homeless family to stand up for their rights and dignity against a tyrannical and abusive homeless shelter administrator. With courage and strength, she was able to restore hope in a time of despair. Through this inspired by actual events and a compelling story, Frost seeks to educate readers and humanize the experiences of the homeless in a manner that's never been done before.

Tobin Frost shares the thought process behind his novel, stating, "I wanted to tell a story that not only engages readers but also shifts their perspective on homelessness. With 'Amber', I've captured the resilience and hardships of these overlooked individuals, showcasing their humanity and the systematic oppression they face daily."

Alongside the release of "Amber", Catching Smoke Films is gearing up to bring this crucial story to the big screen, aiming to reach an even broader audience. "Tobin Frost's powerful narrative inspired by a true story is the kind of story that deserves to be told in every medium. We want to amplify the impact of his words and inspire a change in the social consciousness surrounding homelessness."

The "Amber by Tobin Frost" crowdfunding campaign is live on Seed and Spark, which is exclusively dedicated to supporting creative projects. Contributions will fund the production and promotion of both the novel and its film adaptation. As the campaign gains traction, supporters can look forward to a variety of rewards, including signed copies of the book "Amber", visits to the set, a roll in the film, exclusive behind-the-scenes film updates, and even credits in the movie.

To join Tobin Frost in his mission to shed light on the lives of the homeless and contribute to the success of "Amber", visit the Seed and Spark campaign page: https://seedandspark.com/fund/amber-by-tobin-frost#story

Tobin Frost and Chasing Smoke Films seek to positively influence the way our society views and understands these marginalized members of our community.

For more information, please visit his website at TobinFrost.Com

