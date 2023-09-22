New village embraces Life Time's ethos for healthy living with 62,000-square-foot athletic club and outdoor amenity deck, along with 290 luxury residences available for lease

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opened its first athletic country club in Connecticut with a nearly 52,000-square foot athletic country club and 10,000-square-foot rooftop beach club in downtown Stamford. The vertically integrated tower featuring 290 luxury residences for lease also opened, licensed under the Life Time Living brand. Membership to the athletic club is available to the public, while residents of Life Time Living receive a full-access membership to the connected Life Time Stamford, along with all 170 Life Time destinations across North America.

Life Time Expands to Connecticut with First Athletic Country Club and Life Time Living Luxury Residences in Downtown Stamford (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to open our first development in Connecticut ."

Located at 130 Tresser Boulevard, the first-of-its-kind destination in the state is centered around Life Time's iconic athletic club and is highly accessible to all members of the community, with direct access to Stamford Metro North Station and I-95 in the growing downtown area.

"Building on the incredible success we've experienced with our destinations in New York and New Jersey, we're very excited to open our first development in Connecticut," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "This project is the result of the tremendous performance of our Life Time and Life Time Living brands and a strong partnership with RoeCo, LLC. The turn key delivery of the athletic club lease also aligns with our asset light growth strategy."

Life Time Stamford encompasses all things healthy living with unparalleled experiences and amenities, and the best instructors and fitness professionals to help members live healthier, happier lives. Members will have access to six studios featuring Life Time's exclusive collection of classes featuring barre, cycling, high-intensity, Pilates, strength training and yoga. Additional spaces include a fitness floor for cardio and resistance training and dedicated small group training area, and luxury amenities with steam and saunas within its dressing rooms. All members will have access to the full-service LifeCafe, the rooftop beach club with a lap pool and lounge area on the 2nd Floor of the project, and LifeSpa massage services.

"We look forward to serving this new community with our unmatched array of healthy living, healthy aging programs and services that foster healthy, socially connected and environmentally conscious lifestyles for both members of Life Time and residents of Life Time Living," Javaheri said.

The stunning 10-story building for residents provides impeccably designed community spaces and apartment homes, with junior one-, one- two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 540 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet. Unique to Life Time Living is its innovative Concierge Wellness programming, which connects residents' at-home and in-club lifestyles to make healthy living easy, fun and sustainable. The Concierge team can assist with weekly meal prep from the LifeCafe, booking personal training and nutrition coaching sessions, reserving studio classes and recommending and scheduling personalized treatments with LifeSpa massage therapists.

Life Time Living also provides residents with inspired community spaces Residents will also have access to an exclusive penthouse floor with amenities such as a private dining room, exclusive work from home spaces, golf simulator, lounge and bar area, a sundeck, and a pet area. Life Time Living residents also have access to covered on-site parking with electric vehicle charging options as well as a bicycle lounge.

Life Time Stamford club is open Monday through Thursday from 5:00am to 10:00pm, 5am to 10pm on Friday, and from 6:00am to 10:00pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit Life Time Stamford , or call 203.705.2500. For specific details on the residences, visit Life Time Living Stamford or call 203.200.0473. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Assets available for download here.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.