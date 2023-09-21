SAFILO AND AMAZON ANNOUNCE NEW CARRERA SMART GLASSES WITH ALEXA

PADUA, Italy and SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in design, manufacturing, and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets – and Amazon.com – announce the launch of new Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa, blending Safilo's Italian design with Alexa technology into two iconic frames.

Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa blend Safilo’s Italian design with Carrera’s iconic frame design and Alexa technology. The (PRNewswire)

With the new Carrera Smart Glasses we're offering customers even more options for stylish smart eyewear.

With open-ear audio technology, the new Carrera Smart Glasses direct sound to the ears without covering them, while minimizing what others around can hear. Customers can get up to six hours of continuous media playback or continuous talk time on a full battery charge.

"Safilo has always looked to the future with an innovative approach, and this is why we are very proud to collaborate with Amazon on this innovative project, offering our Italian design and the unique style of Carrera Eyewear," said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. "Furthermore, we are proud to combine our well-established traditional wholesale distribution model – which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, and boutiques – with Amazon's incredible online distribution."

"Safilo delivers expertise in the eyewear industry and Carrera's iconic frame designs are a natural fit for smart eyewear and builds upon our vision for Alexa and ambient intelligence. With the new Carrera Smart Glasses we're offering customers even more options for stylish smart eyewear," said Jean Wang, Director Smart Eyewear at Amazon.

Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa are available on US Market only.

The Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, us.carreraworld.com and from select opticians. Customers can sign up online to be notified when pre-orders begin.

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Etro (starting from 2024), Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.

