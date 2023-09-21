Nicklaus Children's Health System Name to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Nicklaus Children's Health System was ranked #41. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

"Nicklaus Children's is honored to be recognized once again among 'America's Most Loved Workplaces.' This recognition is a testament of our commitment to our employees who work hard every day providing amazing, high-quality care to the children and families we serve," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "We know our workforce is the key to our success and the reason we are the place where children matter most. That's why we strive to provide our employees with the benefits and resources they need to live healthy, well-balanced lives."

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2023.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with several specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees. For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

