Hilb Group Appoints Key Platform Leaders

Lamb moves into new dedicated specialty role; Cohen to lead Tri-State Region

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that Gabrielle Lamb has been named Specialty Platform Leader dedicated to targeted products and offerings within core industries, and Darren Cohen has been named Platform Leader of the company's Tri-State Region, effective November 1, 2023. Both Lamb and Cohen will report to Hilb Group Chief Operating Officer Jason Angus.

Gabrielle Lamb, Specialty Platform Leader for Hilb Group (PRNewswire)

In her newly established role, Lamb will be responsible for the growth and development of Hilb Group's specialty-focused lines. She will work closely with agency leaders and producers to implement a targeted strategy promoting retention and new business growth across high-performing Property and Casualty (P&C) offerings and industries including Real Estate, Transportation, Medical Professional Liability, and more.

Lamb joined Hilb Group in 2016 as part of the company's acquisition of PriMed Consulting. She is a graduate of Rider University with a Bachelor of Arts in both Psychology and Sociology, and her background includes insurance roles in sales and marketing, business development, client services, and producer recruitment and training. Prior to this appointment to lead specialty offerings, Lamb served as Platform Leader of Hilb Group's Tri-State Region.

"As Hilb Group continues to grow, I am honored to be selected for this role," Lamb said. "There is a tremendous amount of potential in the specialty lines for our company and our industry, and I am thrilled to work with our team to create strategies that help grow the business."

Cohen came to Hilb Group in 2020, when Hiram Cohen & Son Inc. joined the company. He assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Carrier Relations and Insurance Strategy in August 2022, and will be transitioning out of this role to focus on leading the Tri-State Region. Cohen is admitted to practice law in New York State, and currently serves as a lecturer in insurance at Columbia University School of Professional Studies. In his new position, he is charged with growth and leveraging the platform for the benefit of all offices in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"I look forward to greater opportunities to serve our clients, associates, and agency leadership in the Tri-State area," Cohen stated. "Gabrielle has established an excellent foundation, and I am excited for the next steps of continuing to enhance relationships and growing the long-term potential of the region."

"In taking on these new leadership roles within the Hilb Group organization, Gabrielle and Darren bring broad experience and unique skillsets," Angus said. "Their growth as leaders speaks to both the knowledge and insight they bring to the company and the level of expertise Hilb Group offers to our clients and agencies – as well as the opportunities for career advancement for agency leaders who join Hilb Group."

"Our growth strategy and approach focus on both surrounding ourselves with the right agencies and partnering with talented people to directly impact our current and future success," said Hilb Group Chief Executive Officer Ricky Spiro. "Both Gabrielle and Darren are proof of our belief in the level of initiative and drive our agencies and associates can contribute, collectively and individually."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 29 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Darren Cohen, Platform Leader of Hilb Group's Tri-State Region (PRNewswire)

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

