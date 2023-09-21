BigTime Software Appoints Tina Hsiao to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigTime Software , a premier provider of cloud-based software for professional services firms, today announced the appointment of Tina Hsiao to its Board of Directors. Hsiao's extensive product and leadership experience in high-growth B2B Software-as-a-Service companies will be instrumental in helping BigTime as it extends its offerings to streamline operational processes for professional services and continues to scale beyond the 2,700 firms already using its solutions today.

Hsiao is currently the COO of Soundry Health , an innovative billing and practice management platform for integrative and complementary medicine practitioners. Prior, she was Chief Operating Officer of WePay - a digital payments company that was acquired by JPMorgan Chase. She also scaled and launched several businesses at Intuit and QuickBooks. Hsiao has a passion for building companies that deliver great customer experiences, especially for small businesses. She graduated from Columbia University with a BA and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Tina is an experienced SaaS executive with an impressive track record of growing and scaling businesses," said Brian Saunders, CEO of BigTime. "She not only understands the operational challenges in running a service-based business but also has deep experience in the payment space and as an operator in several highly successful SaaS companies. I am excited to have her on our board at BigTime as we continue to grow our business and expand further into additional services like payments to help our customers run their businesses more efficiently."

For small, medium, and enterprise-sized professional services firms, time tracking, invoicing, and projects are typically managed with spreadsheets and disparate software systems, which creates information silos within organizations and hampers their efficiency and growth. To solve that, BigTime provides operational management and project oversight capabilities that make those processes simple and seamless while delivering real-time insights that provide clarity across organizations and make success scalable and repeatable. Its award-winning solutions are designed to align with the specific needs of service-based businesses across a variety of industries including management consulting, engineering, architecture, IT services, and accounting. BigTime is used by more than 2,700 professional services firms to track over four billion dollars of billable time each year.

"Joining the Board of Directors at BigTime is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to being a part of the company's journey as it continues to grow and innovate its offerings in the market," said Hsiao. "With a tremendous opportunity to build on the thousands of services-based businesses it helps today, BigTime is poised for success and I am thrilled to lend my expertise to the team."

Hsiao's role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a strategic investor in BigTime . Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About BigTime Software

BigTime takes the guesswork out of utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability while driving operational efficiency for professional services organizations. Our award-winning Professional Services Automation software provides project planning, budgeting, time and expense tracking, and invoicing, all backed by powerful reporting and analytics. We help accountants, architects, engineers, IT services firms, and management consultants budget, track, and bill their most important asset: time. To see why thousands of growing professional services organizations rely on BigTime's cloud-based software to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

