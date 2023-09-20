TIMEX LAUNCHES TAKEBACK PROGRAM DESIGNED TO HELP ENSURE NO WATCH ENDS UP IN A LANDFILL

Introducing Timex ReWound, The World's First Circular Program for Watches

Iconic Watchmaker Enhances Sustainability Commitment with Expanded Measures to Protect People, Product, and the Planet

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timex ® introduces a new commitment to take less from the planet and leave less behind. As pioneers in the watch industry, Timex is the first to launch a take back and resale program designed to ensure no watch ends up in a landfill: Timex ReWound. Starting today, Timex invites everyone to ship their pre-loved watches back (any watch from any brand) to either be upcycled into new products or available for purchase on the Timex ReWound site.

For almost 170 years, Timex has crafted watches that last a lifetime (and then some). With the planet in mind, they are expanding their sustainability initiatives by implementing innovative technology using materials such as #tide ocean material, apple peel, wheat husk, waterless tanning processes, eco-ceramic, LWG-certified leathers and more to lower their carbon footprint. By 2025, their goal is to have 50% of their collection be made with eco-friendly components by implementing the use of more recycled materials in their products. Furthering their commitment, they are working towards a goal of achieving Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, starting with halving in 2030.

"Every watch has a soul and a story to be told, and this initiative will help keep our planet ticking. Circularity is about maintaining value and not creating waste in the process. Every year, 2 billion tons of waste is created with 99% of it ending up in a landfill. A Timex is crafted to take a licking and keep on ticking and it's our goal to keep watches on wrists and out of landfills," said Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President Brand & Creative at Timex Group.

Through Timex ReWound, those who wish to upcycle their pre-loved watches will receive a pre-paid shipping label. Each watch received will be inspected, cleaned, and refurbished with a working battery before it is available for resale and ready for a new life with a new generation. Watches that have already lived their best life and do not qualify for resale will be broken down and their parts will be upcycled into new products. Currently, Timex ReWound is exclusive to customers in the United States with possible plans for further expansion in the near future.

Timex has made it their goal to take less from the planet and leave less behind. With the planet in mind, they are a proud pioneer in making timeless watches that are equal parts environmentally friendly and beautifully crafted.

Learn more on the Timex ReWound Site.

ABOUT TIMEX GROUP

Timex Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

Join Timex on social media: @timex

Media Contacts:

Patricia Rappaport, patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com

Rachel Walder, rachel.walder@civic-us.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Timex