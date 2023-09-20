Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report for Primary Storage

Hitachi Vantara is recognized for the 15th time in the last 13 years as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has been named in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report for Primary Storage. Over the last 13 years, Hitachi Vantara has been named for the 15th time in the Gartner report as a Leader, including this year's Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. Hitachi Vantara was evaluated in this year's report for the Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5600 and Virtual Storage Software (VSS) block solutions.

"We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant report for Primary Storage is a testament to Hitachi Vantara's commitment to delivering cutting-edge storage solutions," said Gary Lyng, vice president, product and solutions, Hitachi Vantara. "We feel this recognition underscores our forward-thinking approach, including the ability to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire lifecycle of our systems, and our ability to integrate emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to optimize data management. We believe that our consistent recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage speaks to the reliability of our systems and data, and it reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the storage industry."

The company believes that Hitachi Vantara's placement as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant validates its long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. In the Magic Quadrant, Gartner noted that "Vendors in the Leaders quadrant have the highest composite scores for their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A Leader has the market share, credibility, and marketing and sales capabilities needed to drive the acceptance of new technologies. These vendors demonstrate a clear understanding of market needs. They are innovators and thought leaders, with well-articulated plans that customers and prospects can use when designing their storage infrastructures and strategies. In addition, Leaders have a presence in three major geographical regions, consistent financial performance, and support for platform initiatives."

In today's ever-evolving enterprise landscape, storage must do more than deliver speed and efficiency. Data-intensive technologies and applications like generative AI are spurring a goldrush to greater insights, automation, and predictability, but these technologies are simultaneously exacerbating the already-strained infrastructure and hybrid cloud environments on which they run. A recent report found 76% of U.S companies are concerned their current infrastructure will be unable to scale to meet upcoming demands. Digital infrastructure must deliver both adaptive and resilient services with platforms that allow them to run more applications faster and add more capacity to existing workloads.

Hitachi Vantara's VSP 5600 series support core applications and cloud-native development with 100% data availability guaranteed. Hitachi's VSS block storage is designed to consolidate new and core workloads to deliver a cloud-first strategy for application modernization.

Gartner evaluates vendors in the reports based on the strengths and cautions. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, the Magic Quadrant report helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view. For comprehensive view of Hitachi's entire storage portfolio please click here.

Note: The report was published as Magic Quadrant for Midrange and High-End Modular Disk Arrays from 2010-2011, Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays from 2014-2018, as Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays from 2013-2018, as Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays in 2022 and as Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the years 2019,2021,2022 and 2023.

Note: Hitachi Vantara was recognized as Hitachi Data Systems in the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays in 2017 and in the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays in 2014,2015 and 2016. It was recognized as Hitachi in the 2013 Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays and as Hitachi/Hitachi Systems in the 2010 and 2011 in Magic Quadrant for Midrange and High-End Modular Disk Arrays.

