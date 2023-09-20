Drax joins the Carbon Business Council

Drax will assist the trade association in developing carbon dioxide removals policy

MONROE, La., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon removals and renewable energy company, Drax Group, has joined the Carbon Business Council, an organization comprised of more than 100 leading carbon management growth companies working to reverse climate change.

As a Cornerstone Member, Drax will work with the Carbon Business Council to accelerate the scaling of carbon removal technologies and build a network of leaders within the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) space. Drax aims to be a global leader in CDRs through the implementation of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

The Carbon Business Council (CO2BC) is a non-profit trade association of companies and organizations that have come together to responsibly restore the climate, and which now represents combined carbon management assets of more than $16.5 billion.

Drax's expertise will assist the Carbon Business Council in developing CDR policy, building awareness of why carbon removals are an essential pillar of climate action, and fostering community within the CDR industry.

"Nearly all pathways to limit global warming to 1.5C require carbon removals like those delivered by bioenergy with carbon capture and storage," said Ross McKenzie, Group Director of Corporate Affairs at Drax.

"At Drax, we want to become global leaders in carbon dioxide removals and are thrilled to be joining the Carbon Business Council as a Cornerstone member to further accelerate the development of the nascent CDR industry," said McKenzie.

In joining, Drax has signed the Ethical Oath to Restore the Earth, which calls for the responsible delivery of carbon removals – including the importance of removals working in tandem with emissions reductions.

"From the printing press to penicillin, entrepreneurs have a history of approaching challenges with a problem-solving set of eyes. Because reversing climate change will require multiple solutions coming from both innovators and policymakers, it's important to have market leaders like Drax at the policy table," said Ben Rubin, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Carbon Business Council.

Carbon removals are used by organizations to balance their hard-to-abate carbon emissions, achieve a net zero and, in some cases, a carbon negative status. Longer lasting and lower risk carbon credits, such as the types generated by carbon removal technologies, are increasing in demand as more organizations look to achieve their decarbonization targets.

Drax hopes to invest billions over the coming years in global carbon removals and renewable energy projects, with the aim of capturing 14 million metric tonnes of carbon removals per year by 2030.

Scientists at the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have reached consensus that the world needs to remove and manage gigatons of carbon dioxide in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

About Drax

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com/us.

About Carbon Business Council

Carbon Business Council (CO2BC), a member-driven and tech-neutral trade association of companies unified to restore the climate, is the preeminent industry voice for carbon management innovators. Together, the nonprofit coalition represents more than 100 companies across six continents with more than $16.5 billion dollars in combined assets.

