CERO Technologies Launches Carbon Credit Generation SaaS Platform

CERO's digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) platform brings efficiency, automation, and transparency to carbon credit creation, positioning the company to help the world meet its decarbonization targets

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CERO Technologies Inc. ("CERO"), a pioneering technology company unlocking the scalable potential of voluntary carbon credits, announced the successful launch of its multi-activity carbon credit SaaS platform. Representing a milestone moment for CERO, this launch underscores the company's entry into the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and marks a pivotal step forward in its product development journey. CERO is backed by leaders in the industry, including Sustainable Capital Corp , who recently led an early-stage private investment round for the company.

CERO's innovative platform addresses critical pain points in the global carbon market: transparency and scalability. CERO's real-time software solution generates high-quality carbon offsets from multiple mitigation activities by leveraging a variety of greenhouse gas (GHG) quantification methodologies from recognized Program Authorities. The verifiable emission reductions are generated from third-party mitigation activity data reported through APIs. "We are revolutionizing carbon credit generation, helping to shift the industry from analog to digital," said David Oliver, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of CERO. "Our platform, designed for flexibility, scalability, and ease-of-use, further unlocks the vast potential of carbon finance."

The demand for carbon credits is on an upward trajectory, propelled by the mandates of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and the ambitious net-zero commitments made by major corporations. The market is projected to grow by an impressive factor of 15 by 2030,[1] yet the supply side is grappling with substantial constraints due to cumbersome and costly carbon credit generation processes. CERO's automated technology platform provides the efficiency and transparency required for scalability.

Currently available in the United States and Canada, CERO's technology platform delivers precise quantification and reporting of emission reductions arising from charging events at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Charging network operators can plug into CERO's API-driven system to create verifiable emission reductions. These reductions, following third-party validation, can be traded as voluntary carbon credits, financially incentivizing the expansion of EV adoption. In terms of tangible impact, CERO projects that an average EV can generate up to $1.50 per charging session, based on prevailing market rates.

CERO developed its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) platform in collaboration with a prominent North American real estate development company. Its technology was used to accurately capture real-time emissions data from live charging EV events from across the United States and Canada. While the API approach is central to CERO's platform (in this instance, CERO's partner used ChargePoint's API), customers have the option to upload data via CSV files from any charging network.

"The feedback we've received on our MVP has been validating, and we are eager to expand its reach within the EV market and in other high-growth, high-need markets," said Stephen Kukucha, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CERO. "The EV market serves as an ideal market to refine our technology, gather valuable data, and ultimately amplify our impact on the Voluntary Carbon Market."

CERO seamlessly integrates with existing data platforms, empowering asset owners and data aggregation platforms to earn credit revenue while implementing mitigation activities. Its adaptable and scalable platform accelerates carbon credit calculation and verification by interfacing with high-quality data. Through real-time GHG reduction quantification, CERO has streamlined the conversion of environmental gains into financial incentives, resulting in more efficient and impactful carbon trading.

About CERO Technologies:

CERO Technologies is innovating the carbon credit market with a SaaS platform that brings efficiency, automation and transparency to the generation and monetization of voluntary carbon credits. CERO's digital measurement, reporting and verification platform (also called dMRV) addresses supply constraints, inefficiencies, and credibility issues that currently exist in the market.

CERO is well-positioned to help meet the growing demand for carbon credits. Its technology integrates with existing platforms, offering a comprehensive solution that's flexible, scalable, and designed to meet internationally recognized standards. To learn more, please visit www.cerotech.co .

