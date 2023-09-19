Zephyrhills® Spring Water Features Top Florida Artists in New Campaign

Florida's top water brand found inspiration for its new 'This Is How We Flow' campaign from some of the area's best dancers and artists

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a helping hand from some of Florida's coolest artists and a local food entrepreneur, Zephyrhills® 100% Natural Spring Water launched its dynamic new campaign, called "This Is How We Flow" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

"This is a beautiful campaign that illustrates the parallels between natural Florida springs and the Floridians who share their FLow–the gift that originates from deep within them and pours out into the communities they enrich," said Grant Cowherd, Senior Brand Manager for Zephyrhills® Brand. "To bring this campaign to life, Zephyrhills is celebrating the vibrance of the Florida Hispanic community and culture. Through their food, dance, music, and art, these local artists and businesses are showcasing the communities they come from and the things they do that make them Floridian, just like our spring water."

Zephyrhills® Brand chose four well-known talents to show off their FLow in the new ads.

Marisol Blanco: One of Miami's most celebrated salsa dancers and teachers, Marisol is a Master Class instructor at the prestigious Miami Salsa Congress, and is well-known for both performing and teaching Afro-Cuban Folkloric and Popular Dance. She is also the owner and director of Sikan Afrocuban Dance Project.

Disem 305: Fans can see this Miami artist's work everywhere, as his murals—of the Estefans, the 1972 Dolphins, and graffiti pieces—can be seen all over the city. His work is inspired by his love for his hometown, Miami.

Josiah Candelaria: This owner of the very popular Purple Ocean Super Food Bar organic, vegan outposts wanted to create a healthy, flavorful menu influenced by his native Puerto Rico for Central Floridians. Purple Ocean is famous for its specialty Acai and Pitaya bowls.

Emily Del Valle: Emily is on every music artist's radar, having already worked with Maluma, Marc Anthony and Pitbull. A social media star, Emily's work is being featured across all channels in the campaign.

This Is How We Flow can be seen now on billboards around the state, as well as across social media and select print outlets.

About Zephyrhills® 100% Natural Spring Water

After operating in Florida for close to 60 years, Zephyrhills® Brand Natural Spring Water remains a flagship brand and one of Florida's favorite waters. In addition to being the #1 selling branded water in the state, Zephyrhills is proud of its local employees and their work supporting local communities and fostering a healthy, sustainable environment. Zephyrhills® Spring Water comes from five spring sources in Florida: Crystal Springs, Cypress Spring, Blue Spring in Madison, Ginnie Springs, and White Springs in Liberty.

