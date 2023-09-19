Stimulus and Kanarys Join Forces to Drive Synergy between Supplier Ecosystems and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Stimulus and Kanarys Join Forces to Drive Synergy between Supplier Ecosystems and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two innovating companies in their respective fields, Stimulus and Kanarys, are thrilled to announce an innovative partnership aimed at revolutionizing how organizations approach Supplier Ecosystem Management and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This partnership promises to empower businesses to make more informed decisions while fostering an inclusive workplace culture that thrives on data-driven insights.

Stimulus & Kanarys Partnership (PRNewswire)

"...Revolutionizing how organizations approach Supplier Ecosystem Management and DEI initiatives."

Stimulus, a cutting-edge AI-powered Relationship Intelligence (SaaS) platform, is transforming the way companies source, evaluate, select and manage their supplier ecosystems. By combining data insights, relationship-building tools, and proprietary scoring, Stimulus helps organizations optimize their supplier relationships, ensuring more strategic and profitable decision-making.

Kanarys, a DEI technology company, has been at the forefront of driving change in the corporate world by providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around DEI challenges. Their innovative technology equips organizations with the framework, benchmarking, and critical data necessary to incorporate best-in-class DEI principles seamlessly into every facet of their organization. Kanarys is not only transforming DEI work but is also ensuring that it's backed by robust data analytics.

In the spirit of this creative partnership, Stimulus and Kanarys are thrilled to invite you to a LinkedIn Live webinar event scheduled for September 21, 2023, at 3:15pm EST. During this event, leaders from both organizations will discuss the synergies between Supplier Ecosystem Management and DEI initiatives, unveiling how data-driven approaches can drive sustainable business growth while fostering diversity and inclusion.

Key Topics to be Covered in the Webinar:

Unlocking the Power of Data: Learn how data can be leveraged to make informed supplier-related decisions and track DEI progress.

Optimizing Supplier Ecosystems: Discover how Stimulus' AI-driven platform enhances supplier relationships and procurement decisions.

Driving DEI Transformation: Explore how Kanarys' DEI platform empowers organizations to effect systemic change and benchmark against industry leaders.

Measuring Impact: Understand the tangible business outcomes that result from combining supplier optimization with DEI initiatives.

Join us for this transformative event that promises to reshape the landscape of supplier relationships and diversity, equity, and inclusion in the corporate world. Be part of the conversation that is defining the future of responsible and progressive business practices.

To reserve your spot for this exclusive LinkedIn Live webinar, please visit [registration link]. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the birth of a powerful partnership that's set to make waves in the business world.

About Stimulus:

Stimulus, Inc. is an AI-powered relationship intelligence (SaaS) platform that combines data insights, relationship-building tools, and a proprietary score to help companies make the best purchasing decisions, while optimizing and growing their supplier ecosystems. Stimulus makes it more efficient for companies to choose the right suppliers and fulfill business objectives including location-based, ESG and Supplier Diversity criteria by easily comparing suppliers using relevant metrics and data points, and quickly matching them to available contract opportunities. For more information on Stimulus, visit www.getstimulus.io.

About Kanarys:

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) challenges. Working alongside mid-size enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, Kanarys transforms DEIB work with data by providing the framework, benchmarking, and data companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEIB into every area of the organization. Like a canary in the coal mine, Kanarys helps organizations ensure healthy work environments by revealing DEIB blindspots before they become a problem. For more information on Kanarys, visit www.kanarys.com .

For more information about the partnership or to schedule an interview with representatives from Stimulus or Kanarys, please contact the media contact Raisa Noelle at raisa@getstimulus.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stimulus, Inc.