InComm Healthcare Partners with MDHearing to Provide Hearing Aids as Health Plan Benefits

Participating health plans can now offer benefit funds to their members for the purchase of high-quality hearing aids without a prescription

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced its InComm Healthcare business unit has partnered with MDHearing, a direct-to-consumer hearing aid manufacturer, to enable its health plan partners to provide members with supplemental benefit funds for purchasing MDHearing's over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids.

This hearing benefit is now available through InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™, which can manage multiple health plan benefits on a single card. The new partnership will help meet growing demand for OTC hearing aids after a 2022 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruling established the rapidly growing product category.

"Our collaboration with MDHearing provides a simple and effective solution for health plan members to treat hearing loss," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Compared to the thousands of dollars that hearing aids have historically cost consumers, our partnership will connect health plans and their members with a reliable treatment at a fraction of the price."

In addition to providing free lifetime support from its team of US-based licensed hearing professionals, MDHearing offers remote screening tests, consultations, and hearing aid adjustments over the phone and online. The company's hearing aids include:

Air , a behind-the-ear (BTE) rechargeable aid with noise reduction capabilities in a virtually invisible design;

Volt , a BTE rechargeable aid that features directional mics for advanced background noise reduction; and

Neo, an in-the-canal (ITC) rechargeable aid with a discreet design that hides in the ear.

"Untreated hearing impairments lead to significant costs for both consumers and health plans," said Doug Breaker, CEO at MDHearing. "We look forward to partnering with InComm Healthcare to bring our high-quality, affordable hearing aids and telehealth services to more consumers."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds on purchases that are configurated to the health plan's program requirements, which may include OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $2 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 68,000 retail locations in the OTC Network®.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans and reaching 8.5 million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC Network currently consists of 68,000+ retailer locations. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our InComm Healthcare Dual Network Benefit Card ™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/.

About MDHearing

MDHearing is a leader in hearing health telemedicine, providing OTC hearing aids and screening tests over phone and online. The company performs tens of thousands of remote hearing aid adjustments, video consultations, and hearing screening tests per year. Learn more at www.MDHearingAid.com.

