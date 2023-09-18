TinyWins Receives Two Awards in the 2023 MUSE Awards: Season 2

The global brand studio is recognized as a Silver winner in the Brand Transformation/Repositioning and Rebranding categories for their work with Birthright Israel

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MUSE Creative and Design Awards presents TinyWins , a women & minority-owned global brand strategy, design and digital product studio that builds irrational love between companies and their consumers, with two Silver awards in the Brand Transformation/Repositioning and Rebranding categories for its second competitive season of 2023. Seeing as many as 6,500 entries from across the world, the awards have become one of the leading competitions that honor creative and design professionals. Winners alongside TinyWins include renowned companies like Coach, NBCUniversal, Mastercard, Paramount Global, and more.

For this competitive season, TinyWins walks away victorious, adding the Brand Transformation/Repositioning, Silver award and Rebranding, Silver award to their name. The creative work that earned the team this landmark victory was created for Birthright Israel, the largest educational tourism organization in the world with over 800,000 alumni, on its first organizational brand refresh in over 20 years.

"As a brand studio that designs around feelings, we were uniquely positioned to ensure the love that young adults, alumni, and donors have for Birthright Israel is honored through their new messaging – to inspire and nurture the Jewish spirit one young adult, one experience at a time," says Lillian Marsh, the visionary Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of TinyWins. "As a company celebrated primarily through word-of-mouth within our esteemed client base, we are profoundly honored to receive global recognition as a Silver award winner in two distinguished categories at the prestigious MUSE Creative Awards for our brand refresh work for Birthright Israel."

"TinyWins recognized our need to refresh the brand in a way that is purpose driven and exciting while keeping the core values that has made Birthright Israel the most successful Jewish brand for young adults to date. They also knew how crucial it is for us to engage with our target audiences through the feeling of belonging," says Noa Bauer, VP of Global Marketing at Birthright Israel. "We're thrilled with the outcome and are excited to collaborate with their team on more projects in the future."

As a one-stop-shop brand building studio, TinyWins excels at helping some of the world's most beloved companies like Equinox, Budweiser, Warner Music Group, NFL, OnTrac, CBRE, Albertsons, and Samsung design and construct experiences that billions of customers use daily. Having gained 100% of their renowned clientele by word-of-mouth and obtaining loyalty and trust from those clients through continuous quality work, roughly 98% of their clients have come back to their team for additional projects. As a testament of their immense growth, TinyWins was recently ranked on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest growing companies.

The MUSE Awards is made up of a series of competitions organized to honor excellence in various fields and industries. In order to guarantee recognition only goes to those who truly deserve it regardless of class or background, IAA ensures that these competitions are kept accessible and fair.

"This season's works took the team by surprise with the level of quality they were at. The entrants certainly deserve the recognition for all the efforts they had put in," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. He continued, "these professionals and creatives demonstrate how those who pursue excellence will always thrive, regardless of the changes their industries go through."

Participation of International Brands

Thanks to IAA's global presence, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards received entries that included names of globally prominent organizations. Some submissions were made directly by said companies, while others were submitted by entrants who had produced work for them. For direct submissions, familiar names such as Paramount Global, Mastercard, Explainly, Savannah College of Art and Design, T Brand Studio/New York Times Advertising, United Nations Peacekeeping, International Monetary Fund, VICE Media Group, Leroy & Rose, Leo Burnett Malaysia, The Narrative Group, Vanpin Design, Guangzhou S.P.I Design, Archer Aviation, Natuzzi Italia, Kao (China) Research & Development Center Co., Ltd., Hugo Eccles, China University of Technology/ShiuanYuan Group, M&A Creative Agency, and Zippo (China) Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. were present; whereas indirect submissions included The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia), Uber Eats, KFC Canada, Funcom, Unilever, SIEMENS Mobility GmbH, General Motors, AstraZeneca, AT&T, Mars Wrigley, McDonald's (China), Hartness Holdings, CHAGEE, vivo, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Da Long Yi, and China Railway Engineering Corporation.

"The winners of this season are undoubtedly some of the best talents the industries have to offer and it makes us proud to be able to honor these people for all their hard work," Thomas said. "As they continue to express themselves in their works and push forward in excellence, we will certainly remain here to be a platform to spotlight their talents."

About TinyWins

TinyWins is a women & minority-owned global brand studio guiding companies to build the irrational love they need to uniquely stand-out in any marketplace. Through branding, storytelling, marketing strategy, design, creative production and technology, the team at TinyWins helps businesses of all kinds elicit the feelings they want to create the memorable emotional connection they deserve to turn any audience into brand loyalists. For more information, visit tinywins.com .

