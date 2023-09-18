NaaS Technology Inc. Joins NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced its inclusion in the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, making it one of nine new energy companies and the only EV charging service company to be part of this index.

The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index is widely recognized as a critical gauge for evaluating the performance of Chinese enterprises in the U.S. stock market. The index is designed to provide investors with insight and access to the unique opportunities taking place in China while still providing the transparency offered by U.S. listings. It covers a diverse range of sectors, encompassing digital, technology, new forms of consumption, and clean energy, featuring renowned companies in the internet space and the new energy sector, among others. NaaS' inclusion enriches the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index and brings fresh vigor to the new energy sector with its charging services.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of June 30, 2023, NaaS had connected over 652,000 chargers covering 62,000 charging stations, representing 41.5% and 49.2% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

