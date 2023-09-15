This Week in People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including campaigns to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
- USPS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Piñatas! Stamps
These Forever stamps come in four designs — two donkeys and two seven-pointed stars — celebrating the traditional Mexican fiesta favorite. This is the third consecutive year the Postal Service has issued a Hispanic-themed stamp.
- New Data from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™ Finds Kids are Reading Less as They Age, with Adolescents the Most at Risk of Missing Out on the Benefits of Reading
"And yet, there's beauty in the data as it shows how access to books and a community of reading role models can bolster excitement for reading in a child's life, which in turn can ignite a greater interest in the skills of reading so that they can explore more stories," said Peter Warwick, Scholastic President and CEO.
- equalpride Joins New York Chapter of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce
This membership reinforces nglccNY and equalpride's commitment to supporting other LGBTQ+ minority-owned businesses, championing authentic LGBTQ+ stories, and highlighting the organization's restoration back into LGBTQ+ ownership in 2022.
- Compassion International launches new 'Hope Starts Here' experience
Buoyed by compelling personal stories, "Hope Starts Here" is an immersive experience, transporting visitors to vulnerable communities where Compassion works. This free, family-friendly event is designed to inspire compassion and action for children living in poverty around the world.
- Streaming Reaches Milestone as Top Choice for U.S. Hispanic Viewers; Spanish-Language Dominant Audiences Continue to Embrace Broadcast Television
Hispanic adults' total time spent on streamed content surpassed 50% (50.7%) in July 2023, which is 13% higher than the general population at 37.7%. Spanish-language dominant viewers continue to turn to broadcast channels, at just under 30%.
- Meals on Wheels America Awards $1.8 Million in Grants to Local Senior Nutrition Programs
Funding was distributed to reach unserved and underserved seniors, advance social connection programs and foster collaboration across the nationwide Meals on Wheels network and is set to improve the lives of seniors across 37 U.S. states and one Canadian province.
- LP Building Solutions Establishes Scholarships With the National Society of Black Engineers and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers to Attract Greater Diversity Into Industry
"LP believes that investing in education and opportunities for underrepresented groups is essential to create a more diverse industry," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "Engagement with students can introduce them to our industry and help them develop the skills toward long, rewarding careers.
- The Ford Foundation to Host Inaugural Free Future 2023 Forum on Preventing Gender-based Violence
Despite perceptions that gender-based violence is decreasing globally, the reality is far from that. Recent data has shown that gender-based violence remains a persistent and alarming issue, affecting countless women and girls worldwide.
- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Shines Light on Reducing Mental Health and Suicide Stigma in Latinx and Hispanic Communities
As suicide trends move upward in Hispanic communities with an increase of nearly 7% in suicide rates nationally from 2018-2021, it's important to encourage an understanding that mental health conditions that contribute to suicide are treatable, and to normalize conversations to encourage seeking help when needed.
- The First Ever Online Safety Standards for Youth to be Established Under the Leadership of The Mental Health Coalition
"As the CDC reports, this is a critical moment. We urgently need to address the mental health and well-being crises being imposed upon our youth," said Dr. Dan Reidenberg, who noted that other factors also affect the well-being of teens. "We hope that the S.O.S. initiative can also serve as a standard for other accessible technology initiatives."
