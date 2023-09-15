The Sister Accord®️ Foundation Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary with AAA and The Nelson Mandela Foundation; Expands to the Caribbean with First Bahamian Chapter

Announcements Made on Anniversary Leadership Development Conference Aboard Royal Caribbean's Amplified Freedom of the Seas

CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord®️ Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with two significant new relationships, a new platform based on women's safety and an expansion into the Bahamas. Since its founding in 2013, the Foundation has transformed innumerable girls' and women's lives with its many programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos, which have 49.7 million total views and 182 million impressions to date.

The Sister Accord®️ Stairway of LOVE (PRNewswire)

To mark its first decade, the Foundation, in collaboration with AAA, hosted its annual The Sister Accord®️ Day Celebration during a four-day cruise and leadership development empowerment conference, "Embracing Freedom to Live Your Best Life." With sponsorship from AAA, The Accord Group LLC, Gilead Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, All-In Cincinnati, Shatter The Ceiling Foundation, FragranTed and Quigley-Simpson, the conference took place aboard Royal Caribbean's 'Amplified Freedom of the Seas' from August 28th – September 1st. Some highlights included:

An agenda of workshops, presentations, and an inspiring keynote address from Yvette R. Simpson, Esq. , MBA, author of "On Purpose: The Power of Authenticity & Intention," Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for law firm, Ulmer & Berne LLP and political commentator for ABC News. Yvette also received The Sister Accord ®️ Leadership Award.





Musical performances by five-time Grammy Award-Winning Gospel Music Artist Yolanda Adams; Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Mali Music; and Grammy Nominated Singer and Songwriter Stokley, who were all presented with The Sister Accord ®️ Leadership Award (except Mali Music , who received the award earlier this year).





The new partnership with The Nelson Mandela Foundation was officially announced. In 2021, The Sister Accord ®️ amplified its mission of reaching one billion girls and women with an expansion into Africa . The Foundation's work in Africa is focused on creating a future where all girls and women have safe spaces, positive role models, and the support to develop into tomorrow's leaders. To date, the Foundation has four chapters in Africa : Lilongwe, Malawi , as well as Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe . There is also a newly established Sister Accord ®️ Chapter at The University of Zimbabwe . Now, with the support and partnership of The Nelson Mandela Foundation, The Sister Accord ®️ will launch a chapter in Johannesburg, South Africa .





The announcement regarding the upcoming launch of "Safety in Sisterhood™," a platform to give girls and women information and strategies designed to help them "Safely Navigate Through Life." Created by Jackson Myles , "Safety in Sisterhood™" strategies are designed to be holistic in nature and will cover many aspects of life that are important for women to be prepared and protected. The platform will launch with a series on safety during hotel stays, with expert guidance provided by conference sponsor AAA.





The announcement of a new The Sister Accord ®️ Bahamian chapter. During a reception hosted by Bruce LaFleur & Associates, keynote speaker Senator Dr. Erecia Hepburn-Forbes shared her desire to partner with The Sister Accord ®️ organization as it continues towards its goal to reach 1 billion girls and women with a message of love for self and love for each other.





College students who attended the cruise learned they are eligible to apply for a $5,000 Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship, a fixture of The Foundation, honoring Jackson Myles' late mother.

"When I originally launched The Sister Accord®️ Foundation, with the mission of having one billion girls and women learn to love themselves and each other, I did not know how I would achieve the global scale needed to reach these goals – but I knew that with the right partners and the right messages, we could have a sustained & powerful global impact," said Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder, The Sister Accord®️ Foundation. "I am absolutely thrilled to partner with The Nelson Mandela Foundation and AAA as we work together to make this a safer, kinder, and more prosperous world for all women and girls."

As part of The Sister Accord®️ Day annual fundraiser, an online rebroadcast of key moments of the celebration, including Keynote & Award Presentation to Yvette R. Simpson, Mali Music's Performance, Stokley's Performance & Award Presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 19th at 7:00 pm ET.

Link for tickets is

here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sister-accord-day-10th-anniversary-2023-rebroadcast-fundraiser-tickets-718803910847?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Female college students in the U.S. who watch the online rebroadcast in its entirety will also be eligible to apply for the $5,000 Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship. The application submission process will open at the end of September.

About The Sister Accord®️ Foundation

The Sister Accord®️ Foundation (https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord, LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Wellness.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 63 million members across North America, including over 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com.

(PRNewsfoto/The Sister Accord Foundation) (PRNewswire)

