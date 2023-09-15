Boost Infinite - Get iPhone 15 Pro On Us and Latest iPhone Every Year at Only $60/mo. - No Trade-In Required to Get Started

The iPhone 15 lineup is available to pre-order starting on Friday, September 15

For the first time, iPhone 15 is available on the Boost Wireless Network

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Infinite will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup beginning today, Friday, September 15, with availability on Friday, September 22. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit BoostInfinite.com .

"We're excited to offer the new iPhone 15 lineup and we know our customers will love the powerful camera and enhanced performance," said John Swieringa, president of technology and COO, DISH Wireless. "Offering iPhone for the first time on the Boost Wireless Network is another proof point that we are positioning DISH to compete at scale, as the nation's fourth wireless carrier. Our Open RAN network covers over 73 percent of the U.S. population with broadband and we haven't stopped there. We now have the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice, or VoNR, in the world, reaching more than 100 million Americans in over 60 markets, and we're launching new markets every month."

iPhone 15 lineup

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and contoured edges on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP Main camera that enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance, and iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high quality, super-fast 5G experience and improved audio quality on phone calls, including those made on FaceTime or third-party apps. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 in five stunning new colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that's incredibly strong yet lightweight, delivering Apple's lightest Pro models ever. The new design also introduces contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Bringing pro performance and capabilities, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the industry's first 3-nanometer chip. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that unlocks a new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup now supports Wi-Fi 6E for great wireless performance and is equipped with super-fast 5G. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes¹ and come in four new stunning finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

The iPhone 15 lineup uses a USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation), with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max supporting a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3. All models also offer critical safety capabilities to provide assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection2 and Emergency SOS via satellite.3 Building on Apple's innovative satellite infrastructure, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite so users can get help if they have car trouble while off the grid. iOS 174 makes the iPhone lineup even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, allowing users to customize how they appear to their contacts during incoming calls, and Live Voicemail to see real-time on-device transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and users can even pick up the call while the caller is leaving their message. The iPhone 15 lineup is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to a physical SIM, so users can stay connected through affordable international roaming plans when traveling the world.

Infinite Access for iPhone – Pre-Order iPhone 15 Today With Boost Infinite

Starting today, customers can pre-order the new iPhone 15 and sign up for Infinite Access for iPhone with Boost Infinite .

Infinite Access for iPhone, Boost Infinite's new monthly subscription plan, is exactly as it sounds. Members get up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 lineup and the latest iPhone every year while enjoying unlimited talk, text and data5 and access to America's Smart Network™6 – all for only $60/mo. Members also receive North America Connect7 and International Connect8. Plus, members can customize their service with Add-Ons, like a Data Hotspot and Speed Pass, and have the freedom to change, add or remove these services at any time.

Get the latest iPhone every year.9 After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. Customers also have the flexibility to upgrade to larger storage capacity and iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone Pro Max models or swap for different colors, when they initially sign up, and after each 12 months of membership.

The best technology deserves the best connection. For the first time, iPhone 15 is certified for an Open RAN network, the Boost Wireless Network. Boost Infinite members who purchase iPhone 15 in one of Boost Wireless Network's live markets will now have access to Boost's 5G network and one of our partner networks through America's Smart Network™. Members who live elsewhere will connect to one of America's top 5G networks. Boost Infinite is delivering a best-in-class experience to ensure members enjoy the very best of what the latest iPhone has to offer.

Customers can pre-order iPhone 15 today, Friday, September 15 at BoostInfinite.com .

For more details on pricing and plans, please visit BoostInfinite.com .

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

About DISH Wireless

DISH Wireless , a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH ), is changing the way the world communicates with the Boost Wireless Network. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite , Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands.

1The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15) or 6.68 inches (iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life threatening, high-impact front and rear collisions, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE.

3Emergency SOS via satellite and Roadside Assistance via satellite were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

4Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. View a complete list at apple.com/ios/ feature-availability .

5Customers using more than 30GB/month may experience slower speeds.

6America's Smart Network™ seamlessly connects to the Boost Wireless Network in select markets and one of Boost Infinite's 5G partner networks.

7North America Connect includes 5GB of data while roaming in Mexico and Canada plus unlimited talk and text from the US to Mexico and Canada.

8International Connect includes calling and texting to over 200+ destinations worldwide.

9Subject to availability.

