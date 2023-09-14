Verse Phoenix Opens at 810 Billiards & Bowling on September 28th

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse Immersive and 810 Billiards & Bowling aim to prove Augmented Reality (AR) is the perfect bridge into immersive experiences at Family Entertainment Centers (FECs). Especially for guests who may have hesitated to try Virtual Reality (VR), AR is social, easy to use, and fully immersive! At the forefront of this exciting development is Verse Immersive, a cutting-edge holographic concept designed specifically for Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) like 810 Billiards & Bowling in Phoenix, AZ.

For years, Verse Immersive has captivated audiences as standalone locations across major cities in the United States. Now, this innovative entertainment concept is taking a momentous step forward by partnering with 810 Billiards & Bowling to bring its magic to the heart of Phoenix!

The grand opening, set for September 28th, 2023, marks the introduction of Verse Immersive's highly acclaimed show, "The Unreal Garden," to the Phoenix audience. This immersive masterpiece has already left its mark in cities such as Orlando, San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago, alongside other flagship experiences like "Star Walk" and "SightCraft."

Verse Immersive: The Perfect Fit for Family Entertainment Centers

Verse Immersive is tailor-made for Family Entertainment Centers like 810 Billiards & Bowling. It offers a unique and captivating experience suitable for families, gamers, and anyone seeking innovative entertainment.

AR technology is the key to Verse Immersive's accessibility and appeal. It provides an enchanting gateway for individuals who might have been hesitant to explore the immersive world of VR. By seamlessly blending the virtual with the real, Verse Immersive allows visitors to embark on interactive adventures while still engaging with their surroundings.

Ray Kallmeyer, producer of Verse Immersive, shares his excitement: "Verse is the only place on earth where you can experience first-person stories like The Unreal Garden! We couldn't be more excited to partner with 810 and welcome this new epic adventure in Phoenix!"

Verse Phoenix employs cutting-edge augmented reality displays that fill the theater with interactive video-game-like worlds and characters while still allowing you to see and interact with your group. It invites visitors to step into alternate realities, explore new worlds, and engage with lifelike characters in a shared experience. The technology behind Verse Phoenix is developed by Enklu, a company with a mission to unite people through mixed-reality experiences.

Michael Siniscachi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, expresses his enthusiasm: "We are very excited to become the exclusive Phoenix destination to enjoy Verses' unique immersive experience. There's nothing else like it and it will be a great addition to all of the fun already in store for guests visiting our 810 Phoenix location!"

Tickets for the grand opening of Verse Phoenix at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Phoenix can be purchased at Eventbrite . Don't miss your chance to be among the first to step into this magical and innovative entertainment concept, where Augmented Reality paves the way to unforgettable experiences in the world of Verse Immersive.

The Unreal Garden is a fully immersive holographic experience divided into multiple acts. Visitors explore surreal landscapes, interact with a variety of animals, and complete puzzles and challenges. The interactive elements and unique behaviors of the mythical animals make it unlike any other immersive experience. It's an unforgettable journey that challenges the mind and stimulates the senses. (PRNewswire)

SightCraft is a holographic experience that blends magic casting and gamification. Players become wizards in a virtual world with mystical targets, spells, and hidden bonuses. They earn points, climb the leaderboard, and unlock new abilities, becoming more powerful with each level. With its stunning visuals and dynamic gameplay, Sightcraft offers an immersive experience that combines gaming and magic in a unique and exciting way. (PRNewswire)

Star Walk is an immersive augmented reality journey through the solar system. Participants witness the beauty and wonder of each celestial body up close, while being educated with scientific facts. This unique journey offers an unforgettable adventure and a new way to explore space. (PRNewswire)

