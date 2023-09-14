GYMGUYZ Expands Fitness Offerings with Launch of Assisted Stretch Services

Leading Personal Training Brand Unveils an Enhanced Fitness Experience

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is launching Assisted Stretch services in addition to their existing training services. GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of bright red, branded vehicles to bring the personal trainer, equipment, and workouts right to customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service along with its highly customized workouts create dramatic results for clients looking to work out more frequently and consistently.

Coming up this month, GYMGUYZ is hosting their seventh annual Recharge Convention in Orlando from Wednesday, September 20 to Friday, September 22. The Assisted Stretch Launch will be the focus of the convention, and all trainers will complete the training required to offer this service to their clients.

Assisted Stretch services will be available at participating GYMGUYZ locations starting on Monday, September 18th. Clients will have the option to add a 30-minute assisted stretch session to the beginning or end of their existing personal training package.

Alternatively, 50-minute stretch sessions will be available to clients at a very reasonable cost. Personal Trainers at GYMGUYZ have experience with assisted stretch and are required to go through training and certification in order to offer this service. This means all trainers at participating locations will receive Nationally Accredited Certifications in Assisted Stretch Therapy. Assisted Stretch will focus on flexibility and mobility which are vital in fitness but often overlooked.

Assisted Stretch sessions will be offered at client request and can be personalized to individual fitness routines. Similar to other services, GYMGUYZ will provide all equipment including foam rollers, stretch bands, and a portable stretch table covered with hospital grade disposable sheets.

"At GYMGUYZ, we are persistent in our pursuit of empowering our clients with the tools they need to achieve their fitness goals" said Phil Brojan, President of GYMGUYZ. "The launch of Assisted Stretch is a testament to our commitment to excellence and is sure to elevate our client's fitness journey."

GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging. GYMGUYZ has no contracts or monthly fees and the first session is always free.

The brand has fast become a critical provider in the Corporate Wellness space as companies look for ways to lure employees back to the office or keep remote workers healthy and moving.

With a 15-year strong business model, GYMGUYZ is transforming lives every day by offering convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Currently, GYMGUYZ serves over 1,000 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home and on-site workouts grow in popularity. Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ has recently expanded its capabilities outside of in-home workouts, now offering corporate fitness programs at corporations, schools, hospitals, and residential communities including apartment complexes and senior living centers.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. In 2023, they were included in Entrepreneur's Startups' roundup of the year's Hottest Business Opportunities. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,000 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/ .

