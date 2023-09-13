Randstad Digital US Achieves Recognition as a Leader from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023, US IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Randstad Digital US, an organization specializing in meeting the digital enablement needs of multinational companies with a talent first approach, announced that they have been selected as a Leader in the Everest Group's US IT Contingent and Strategic Solutions 2023 PEAK Matrix® Assessment .

"The recognition from Everest Group further establishes Randstad Digital as a pioneer within the digital transformation sector," said Graig Paglieri, CEO of Randstad Digital Americas. "At Randstad Digital, we place significant importance on specialization, and this accolade from Everest Group serves as reaffirmation of our team's profound and specialized expertise in understanding the talent, clients, and industries we support."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is conducted each year to provide an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services. Featured workforce providers are categorized into the following four tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers.

"Randstad Digital solidifies its position as a Leader in the US IT contingent talent and strategic solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President of Everest Group. "It is lauded for its dynamic industry portfolio, extensive skills coverage encompassing application services, cloud and infrastructure services, and data services; strong learning and upskilling offerings, and advanced internal technology and analytics capabilities. It demonstrates a strong vision for expanding its market presence in IT consulting and managed services."

Randstad Digital, a leading digital talent enablement organization is uniquely positioned to help companies accelerate and enable enterprise-level transformations at scale, by providing access to premier talent, services, and managed solutions across four specialized domains: customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering.

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions that guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthens their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing, delivering precise and action-oriented guidance.

Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our talent solutions allow you to seamlessly scale your team while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Our focus lies in managed programs, and we empower businesses to move at speed and achieve goals efficiently. We support four service lines including customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering in addition to three engagement models including talent services, global talent centers, and managed solutions. For more information, see www.randstaddigital.com .

Randstad Digital was announced on August 30, 2023 under the umbrella of Randstad, the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. Randstad has a deep understanding of the labor market and helps clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. Our 46,000 employees around the world make a positive impact on society by helping people to realize their true potential throughout their working life. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

