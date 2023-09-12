rEvolution Enhances Global Presence with a Strategic Base in Singapore, Focusing on Asia-Pacific Operations and Expanding Award-Winning Sports Marketing Services

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rEvolution, the global leader in sports marketing, has announced the establishment of a strategic base in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The move signifies a pronounced commitment to the Asia-Pacific sports marketing arena, a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Enhancing Global Strategic Base in Singapore , Focusing on APAC Operations and Expanding Award-Winning Sports Marketing

The Singapore presence will serve as the nexus for rEvolution's Asia-Pacific operations, enhancing global brand visibility and activation for both existing and potential clients in the region. Partners include industry leaders such as NetApp, Hyundai, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Lamborghini, Continental Tire, Tata Communications, to name a few. The office brings rEvolution's vast expertise in areas like motorsports, football, rugby, equestrian events, golf, basketball, baseball, sailing, esports, and gaming.

The move comes in response to the growing client demand for rEvolution's integrated services in sports marketing, brand consulting, creative strategy, content, gaming and esports marketing, and sponsorship activation. With the immense popularity of gaming and esports in Asia and China's upcoming inclusion in the Formula 1 calendar for 2024, the new office taps into the region's growing influence in the global sports industry.

John Rowady, CEO of rEvolution, said, "Establishing our strategic base in Singapore represents the next step towards our global vision to immerse ourselves in one of the most dynamic sports markets in the world. We're scaling our expertise to accelerate brand and rights holder value to the Asia-Pacific sports landscape. We create partnerships that not only elevate brands but also contribute meaningfully to the vibrant sports culture in the region. This is a landmark moment for us, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in the story of rEvolution."

Claire Ritchie, Executive Vice President, International at rEvolution and an industry leader, is set to speak this week at All That Matters, Asia's premiere B2B and fan engagement event. She stated, "Fortifying our reach into Asia-Pacific aligns perfectly with our global strategy. Our strategic base in Singapore strengthens rEvolution's ability to offer 24/7, innovative solutions to our clients, wherever they are. We look forward to enhancing and broadening our talent roster in Asia-Pacific, which includes both our experienced team members and new, exceptional talent who will be joining us."

About rEvolution:

rEvolution, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices across the U.S. and UK is the leading independent sports marketing agency connecting brands with fans. The team consists of industry experts in consulting, business strategy, marketing, live events, communication, media, analytics and creative. rEvolution specializes in designing and delivering performance enhancing sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the global sports industry. Founded in 2001, rEvolution is a first of its kind agency representing brands pursuing connection with fans of sport and culture. rEvolution has received numerous industry accolades, consistently ranking on the Chief Marketer 200 and the Event Marketer Top 100 IT List. Explore more at www.revolutionworld.com.

