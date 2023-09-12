DK2 Launches ELITE ENERGY Lineup, Its First Electric Vehicle-Inspired Line of Outdoor Power Equipment

Disk Chipper Shredders, Hydraulic Log Splitters, Pressure Washers and Walk Behind Leaf Blowers Feature Proprietary Combination of LiFePO4 Battery and EV-grade Motor for 50% More Power and Convenience

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DK2 , a residential outdoor power equipment industry leader, today introduces ELITE ENERGY™ , its first line of large scale battery powered outdoor power equipment featuring a proprietary combination of LiFePO4 batteries and electronic vehicle (EV)-grade motors resulting in 50% more power and convenience. This advanced design delivers consumers clean, quiet, and reliable power. In addition, the battery may be used as an expandable backup power for the home and is easily transferable into other ELITE ENERGY tools. Priced $1539.99 to $2499.99, the line includes a disk chipper shredder, a hydraulic log splitter, a pressure washer and a walk-behind leaf blower and will be available through these online retailers: Amazon, Do It Best, Lowe's, Menards, Power Equipment Direct, The Home Depot, and Tractor Supply Co. beginning September 12, 2023.

ELITE ENERGY Lineup (PRNewswire)

"ELITE ENERGY is the next generation of outdoor equipment giving users an easy, planet- friendly solution for their homes and yards," said Curtis Neuman, brand marketing specialist for DK2. "Not only can the battery provide a backup power solution for the home in addition to powering all ELITE ENERGY equipment, but also, the storage is significantly cleaner. There is no need for gas and oil and it has a single use run time of up to one hour when powering ELITE ENERGY equipment. With this launch, DK2 establishes itself as the premier destination for top-quality electric outdoor power equipment."

DK2's Battery Technology:

DK2's lithium-ion batteries have long-lasting power, quick charges, and a reduced carbon footprint. The ELITE ENERGY LiFePO4 Battery boasts 57.6V, 20Ah, and 1,024Wh energy output for a higher performing, eco-friendly solution, with a lifespan of 3,000 cycles at 80% charge. It eliminates fumes and leaks, outperforming the category with four times the energy output, up to 50% higher capacity, and has better rapid recharge rates than similar products. More environmentally conscious than its gas-powered equivalent, it does not use heavy metals, rare earth elements or toxic materials, requiring up to 50% less energy to produce. Used in combination with the EV-grade motor, this design is unique in the large-scale category of outdoor power equipment, as it is the first battery and motor-driven solution with such significant power making it accessible for regular homeowners' everyday use.

DK2's LiFePO4 batteries have a high level of versatility beyond their primary role of powering ELITE ENERGY equipment. These batteries excel as expandable backup power solutions for both residences and outdoor spaces like backyards or campgrounds. Moreover, their utility extends to recharging cell phones, laptops, and even recreational vehicles (RVs). Beyond their functionality, these batteries stand out for their portability and user-friendly design.

Disk Chipper Shredder:

The DK2 OPC503EV-K 3-Inch 57.6V Battery Powered Disk Chipper Shredder , a compact and user-friendly design, enables the chipper shredder to handle tough yard waste that shreds branches and leaves and easily turns brush into mulch.

Hydraulic Log Splitter:

The DK2 OPS220EV-K Hydraulic Log Splitter , designed to be both durable and efficient, has a 20-ton split force, the amount of force the ram exerts as it splits the log. This engineering is suited for professional loggers, as well as consumers looking to restock their fireplace.

Pressure Washer:

The DK2 OPW480EV-K 2200 PSI 57.6V Battery Powered Pressure Washer effortlessly blasts away dirt, grime, and stubborn stains from patios, decks, driveways, outdoor furniture, and vehicles. This advanced pressure washer easily draws water from alternative sources such as lakes, eliminating the necessity for a traditional hose line connection. With its high-pressure nozzle and a flow rate of 2.4GPM (gallons per minute) accompanied by a user-friendly interface, the Pressure Washer achieves best-in-class cleaning results. Boasting a 2200 PSI (pounds per square inch) rating, it is perfect for tackling tough cleaning tasks and leaving outdoor surfaces spotless.

Walk Behind Leaf Blower:

The DK2 OPB480EV-K Walk-Behind Leaf Blower eliminates the laborious task of using a rake, as well as the pollution caused by gas-powered equipment. The air released from the leaf blower travels at 150 miles per hour, and delivers an air volume of 1271 cubic feet per minute, thus there is no need for frequent battery charges. The momentum toward sustainability and cleaner alternatives is evident by regulations enacted across over seven states and cities. Notably, California mandates the shift from gas to electric power for outdoor equipment by 2024 . With this wave of local regulations on the rise, ELITE ENERGY provides a solution for consumers to meet these requirements.

About DK2:

DK2 is a trailblazer in creating innovative solutions for professionals and do-it-yourselfers, propelling productivity for over three generations and counting. With an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, DK2 has risen to become an industry leader, releasing five distinctive product lines that encompass outdoor power equipment, trailers, auto accessories, snow plows, and winches. Their extensive product range is distributed across North America, reaching countless hard workers who rely on their top-of-the-line, dependable products.

Recently acquired by Ronin Equity Partners, which united three leading North American manufacturers specializing in small- to medium-scale outdoor power equipment and utility trailers under the unified banner of DK2. This strategic consolidation is focused on serving homeowners with large properties and catering to small-scale landscapers, ranchers, and farmers. With an impressive catalog of 250 outdoor power equipment and utility trailer offerings, the combined companies have secured their positions as North American market leaders.

With a steadfast focus on excellence, DK2 continues to lead the way in providing high-quality, durable products to empower individuals and businesses alike. Whether you are upgrading your landscaping equipment, hauling heavy loads, or outfitting your vehicle with the latest accessories, we are here to support you on your journey to success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DK2