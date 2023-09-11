POKERSTARS VR REBRANDS TO VEGAS INFINITE

Move is part of Flutter's continual drive to develop its brands' technological offerings and remain at the forefront of product innovation in the industry

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutter is excited to announce that PokerStars VR, an innovative virtual reality (VR) product created by its PokerStars brand, has rebranded to Vegas Infinite as part of a full-scale overhaul of the free-to-play social casino videogame.

After almost five years at the frontier of the category as PokerStars VR, Vegas Infinite represents the next generation in the game's evolution as a virtual entertainment destination.

The launch includes a brand-new and bespoke 3D virtual cityscape for players to enjoy as they explore Vegas Infinite's personal player suites, luxury casinos and exclusive rooftops escapes. Vegas Infinite will also soon be available on a new platform, with PC players able to join others on Steam VR and Meta Quest VR, with no headset required.

Flutter prides itself on driving product innovation across its global portfolio of brands. Through its distinctive Flutter Edge, where product and technology capabilities are shared across the Group, brands like PokerStars can consistently develop their offering by incorporating expertise and insight from other parts of Flutter.

Since PokerStars VR first launched in 2018, giving players the ability to sit down with friends at a virtual poker table, chat in real time, and interact with their surroundings in a selection of environments, the product has experienced continual development, only accelerated since Flutter's acquisition of the brand in 2021.

As part of this, the team has added blackjack, roulette, slots, craps, and the proprietary Rocket Rush to an extensive in-game portfolio, while bringing poker fans Spin & Go poker, MTTs and the flagship poker tournament series, the Metaverse Poker Tour (MPT). The virtual destination has also grown to include personal suites and dressing rooms, a luxury casino floor in Casino One, The Gallery casino exclusive to high-rollers, and The Rooftop, a subscriber-only rooftop escape overlooking the soaring Vegas Infinite cityscape.

Player safety has also been a focal point during development, with Vegas Infinite using ToxMod, an AI live chat monitoring tool, to assist its dedicated moderation team. Players also have access to a range of in-game safety tools including the option to take time out from games, set spending limits, issue player reports, and customise the extent of their interaction with others in-game.

James O'Reilly, PokerStars Director of VR & Innovation, said: "As we approach our fifth anniversary, it's incredible to think how far our game has come. From a cutting-edge experiment in applying virtual reality to the poker table, we've grown to become a living entertainment destination with a full suite of games and experiences played in otherworldly environments that are home to an avid community of players. Today, we're much more than poker and much more than VR. Vegas Infinite is where we're taking our players next and there's lots more in store."

To learn more about Vegas Infinite and stay up to date with news and updates, visit vegasinfinite.com.

Vegas Infinite is a free-to-play social casino that does not present an opportunity to win real money. Players must be aged 18 or over to play. Please play responsibly.

About Vegas Infinite

Vegas Infinite, formerly PokerStars VR, is a virtual reality social casino game that gives players the chance to leap into a world of entertainment with no limits. Players can join friends and players all over the world and experience authentic poker, blackjack, roulette, craps, and slots in breath-taking environments, and with an endless supply of customizable accessories and items.

Developed with Lucky VR and launched in 2018, Vegas Infinite is free-to-play and available to download from the Meta Oculus Store, PlayStation Store, Steam and Viveport.

Vegas Infinite is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR) (EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly. For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/.

