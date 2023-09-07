Unlock Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Unlock Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform, today announced that their in-scope technology system, powered by HealthAware and Medicom Health, have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform, today announced its formation through the combination of Eruptr, an industry leader in healthcare digital marketing providing proprietary technology-enabled solutions, and DECODE, a national, award-winning, full-service digital and creative agency focused on healthcare.

HITRUST Certification demonstrates Unlock Health's commitment to meeting key security regulations and protecting PHI.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's in-scope technology system (including Docker Swarm Nodes, Eruptr HRA Platform residing at Amazon Web Services, HAProxy Load Balancer and Interlock Containers and PostgreSQL Servers for HRA data storage), have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Unlock Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Unlock Health knows that information security is a critical concern and this certification enhances our credibility and trustworthiness in the eyes of our clients, partners, and industry colleagues," says Brandon Edwards, CEO of Unlock Health. "By establishing robust security measures aligned with HITRUST's guidelines, we are better equipped to protect against potential data breaches, cyber threats, and other security risks that could impact our organization and those we serve. We see our focus on privacy and security as key differentiators, particularly compared to firms who operate primarily outside healthcare."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Unlock Health has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a newly formed, tech and services growth platform that connects the dots across managed care and marketing to help healthcare providers solve today's urgent growth needs while building sustainable performance for the future. Unlock Health provides its roster of healthcare providers with an unparalleled suite of products and technology capabilities underpinning a full-service agency and managed care consultancy. To learn more, please visit www.unlockhealthnow.com .

